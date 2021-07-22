VIDEO: Winner chosen for record-breaking LAPS Dream Vacation Lottery

Einstein has been with LAPS for more than one year and is looking for his fur-ever home. (Special to The Star)

Chilliwack resident Fredrick William is this year’s Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) Dream Vacation Lottery winner.

Drawn on Saturday, July 17, William had never entered the annual fundraiser before – but read about it in the Langley Advance Times.

It inspired him to purchase a 10-pack of tickets.

Jennifer Schroeder, funds development manager for LAPS, said 2,499 tickets were sold out of a total of 2,800.

“We did sell out of 10 pack for $100,” she pointed out, noting 429 packs were ultimately purchased.

Though William lives in Chilliwack and doesn’t have an affiliation with the shelter, he does work in Langley.

Entrants had June and most of July to purchase tickets, which boasted a grand prize of $5,000 to be used as a travel voucher or a straight cash.

William has not yet decided which option they will take, but the prize will be valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

“We have been doing the raffle since 2014 and over the eight years, we have raised an amazing $161,345,” Schroeder said, noting 2021 was a record year. “This year we raised $30,645, in 2020 we raised $28,010, which was a significant jump from 2019 at $21,500.”

Based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

“The funds raised go towards our animals that need medical attention – spay/neuters, dental, exams, medication,” Schroeder noted. “It would also go to enrichment for the animals within our shelter for toys, treats, and puzzles.”

One such LAPS resident that will benefit from funds raised is Einstein, a six-year-old black Labrador who has been staying at the shelter for more than one year.

“Although we all love her to pieces, she is well past due in need of her fur-ever family,” Schroeder said. “Staying in a shelter can be stressful, and she has so much love to give for those she feels at home with.”

Einstein is described by staff as super affectionate and rolls over for a belly rub at any opportunity she gets.

“She is truly endearing, but equally stubborn,” Schroeder noted. “She needs a home with experienced dog owners who could commit to training her well so that she can grow to be a great doggy citizen. She will do best in a home where she can be the star of the show with no other pets.”

If anyone is interested in giving Einstein a home, fill out an adoption application at lapsportal.ca or visit www.lapsbc.ca for more.

