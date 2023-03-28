VIDEO: Workshop on ‘miniature fashion’ for dolls draws good turnout at Langley City library

Participants learned how to hand-stitch and design clothing

A plush toy was fitted for hand-made custom clothes at ‘an introduction to miniature fashion design and alterations’ at the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library on Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

‘An introduction to miniature fashion design and alterations’ drew more than 20 people to the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) to try their hand at making clothing for dolls and plush toys on Saturday, March 25.

It was an opportunity for anyone 10 and older to learn the basics of hand sewing to make clothing for dolls, stuffies, action. figures, or miniature figurines.

At one table in a library arts and crafts room that was close to capacity, Rosetta, who is growing up in Langley City, was measuring fabric for a small posable wooden figure on a stand.

“It’s for my mannequin,” Rosetta explained.

“I want to sketch her.”

She uses her mannequin as a model to sharpen her drawing skills, Rosetta elaborated, and she wanted to practice drawing fabric folds on the figure.

At another table, Damian from Brookswood, with the help of his dad Adam, was working on a stuffed toy.

“He wants to make his bear some pants,” Adam remarked.

“And a shirt,” Damian added.

Elsewhere, another parent, Jenn, was tending to “Beaky” a plush bird who needed some repair work before clothes could be created.

“He’s looking very fashionable,” Jenn remarked as her daughter fitted Beaky with a tailored sweater.

At the same table Lily, and her mom Sharon, were working on a Ken doll who had nothing to wear.

“He needs clothes,” Lily explained..

“He’s been naked for many years,” Sharon laughed.

“He had shorts. We don’t know what happened to them.”

Library programmer Van Trieu described the beginner-friendly handstitching and design tutorial as something that allowed participants to come in “and let their creative outlet run free” with sewing supplies provided.

“They can actually come in and design clothes for their dolls,” Trieu told the Langley Advance Times.

Trieu was pleased with the turnout and hinted another workshop could be a possibility.”

“We’re kind of packed,” she smiled.

“Maybe we’ll do it again. We’ll see.”

Heather Scoular, FVRL Director of Customer Experience, called it an “very good” response, adding said it was great to see parents and kids bonding.

As to whether the fashion event might be repeated by the library, Scoular said “we’ll assess that.”

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Jenn (left) was working repairing ‘Beaky’ a prized stuffed toy, while an amused Sharon (centre) was helping her daughter craft clothes for a ‘naked’ Ken doll at ‘an introduction to miniature fashion design and alterations’ workshop held at the Langley City branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Library on Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)