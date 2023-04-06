VIDEO: Young kids search village field for eggs

It was a fun-filled day of egg hunting at Fort Langley Elementary, despite moody weather.
Children and parents were lined up and ready to find some Easter eggs hidden in the field.
The Centre Point Church organized an egg hunt for different age groups on the morning of Saturday, April 1.
Preschool age kids and younger started at 10 a.m., Kindergarten to Grade 2 went at 10:30 a.m., and Grades 3 to 5 went hunting at 11 a.m.
“We’re really excited to hang out, do some Easter activities, and meet some families,” said Carey Hamilton, an organizer for the event.
After hunters collected as many eggs as they could find, they traded them in for some Easter treats.
“I’m here to bring the fun, bring the hype, with smiles all around,” said Connor Chmelyk, youth pastor at Centre Point Church.
The event also had games such as a large Connect-4 set up and giant Jenga, which Chmelyk was in charge of.
The Centre Point Church will have its Easter service on Sunday, April 9.
“Everyone is welcome, we want a welcoming place for all.”
For the month of April, the church has colouring pages for preschool aged kids, a weekly activity sheet for kids in Kindergarten to Grade 3, and resources for preteens available on its website.
On a regular basis, youth time activites occur on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
