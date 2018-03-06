Grandpa Mason is a feral cat rescued in 2016. The terminally ill cat loves kittens, so rescue organizers are hunting for kittens in need of love. They want to make him happy for the final weeks or months of his life. (Tiny Kittens photos/Special to the Langley Advance)

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat in Langley

A Langley-based feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

An old grandfatherly cat needs kittens.

Sounds odd, indeed, but the Langley-based rescue organization Tiny Kittens has put out a plea for help.

“This is going to sound weird at first,” Tiny Kitten founder Shelly Roche said, acknowledging it’s a strange but “important” request.

She hopes someone knows of a cat owner in the area willing “to give us two or more kittens for Grandpa to love?” She even went as far as to put out a plea through social media and CraigsList more than a week ago.

Grandpa Mason is an ancient, battle-scarred feral cat with terminal kidney disease, who is in need of kittens, Roche explained.

LEARN MORE ABOUT GRANDPA MASON’S HISTORY

He was rescued in 2016 by Tiny Kittens, and instead of euthanasia, they hoped to make him comfortable and free of pain in what they call his “sunset months.”

What happened next completely melted hearts.

He’s adjusted remarkably well to life indoors, although he’s still is not a big fan of humans. But what floored them was that Mason become an incredible grandpa to many of the organization’s foster kittens.

“He loves kittens more than anything in the whole world… He lets them nurse on him, styles their hair, and teaches them important Grandpa secrets about how to be a cat,” Roche said.

Mason has raised several litters now, and is “happiest when he is covered in a pile of purring kittens.”

His story has been told on social media, and one of his transformation videos has received in excess of 6.6 million views.

VIDEO: GRANDPA MASON AND HIS KITTENS

His last litter of kittens was adopted out in January, and Tiny Kittens has been unable to find replacements for him since then.

“It is not currently kitten season here, which is actually a good thing,” Roche said. “But we just want Grandpa to live out his final months surrounded by as much love and joy as possible, so we are looking for kittens now.”

They are specific in asking that the kittens not be ill.

“Because Grandpa is old and has kidney disease, we have to be careful not to expose him to kittens who are sick, so we are looking for at least two kittens who are around four weeks old (so he has enough time with them) and who are relatively healthy. Malnourished, fleas, parasites, etc. are no problem – we can fix that fast,” Roche explained.

“Orphaned kittens would benefit most from being fostered by Grandpa, but we are happy to take mama, too, if you have kittens with a mama – since four weeks is too little to be separated.”

The idea to post the ad, Roche said, came when she was watching a video posted to Facebook featuring one of Mason’s past kittens.

Bean Bunny, as she was named, was very demanding when she woke from a nap, so Mason was accustomed to finding her and giving her a “smoosh.”

When Roche was listening to the video, the meows coming from Bean Bunny awoke Mason from his cat nap. He began searching the house for his ‘little babe’.

That’s when Roche realized he needed some more kittens, sooner rather than later.

“Kittens are just starting to come into our local shelters, but they are not yet overflowing to the point where they would benefit from sending them to Grandpa,” Roche shared with the Langley Advance.

MASON’S FACEBOOK PAGE

“We had offers from the southern United States, and were looking into transport options, but I know in a few weeks, we will all be flooded with kittens up here.”

Fearful, however, that a few weeks might be all Mason has, she didn’t want to wait and so put out the call for some local kittens.

“In the meantime, we brought in a three-year-old feral, named Riska… It turns out, Grandpa loves Riska, too,” she said, noting they’re both ferals that came from the same area.

“I thought they might enjoy each other’s company while he waits for his next litter of kittens… they play together, he smooshes her and makes biscuits on her, they snuggle together, and the scamper around the house at 4 a.m. trilling to each other.”

Anyone with kittens for Grandpa Mason can email meow@tinykittens.com. For more information about Tiny Kittens, people can go online.

WATCH MORE:

MASON AND RISKA

MASON AND RISKA #2

MORE ABOUT RISKA, WHO SHOULD COME UP FOR ADOPTION SOON

 

Grandpa Mason is a feral cat rescued in 2016. The terminally ill cat loves kittens, so rescue organizers are hunting for kittens in need of love. They want to make him happy for the final weeks or months of his life. (Tiny Kittens photos/Special to the Langley Advance)

Grandpa Mason is a feral cat rescued in 2016. The terminally ill cat loves kittens, so rescue organizers are hunting for kittens in need of love. They want to make him happy for the final weeks or months of his life. (Tiny Kittens photos/Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
B.C. senior celebrates 109th birthday

Just Posted

Township-wide tree protection bylaw ‘long overdue’ say residents

Hanae Sakurai calls on Township to form standing committee for new tree bylaw

The walls go up on new Langley airport control tower

Project on schedule for occupancy by the end of the year, airport manager says

Langley woman banned from suing credit union after years of failed lawsuits

After years of legal actions, the woman owes almost $250,000 in court costs and legal fees.

VIDEO: Fire at Langley Township church

Smoke damage reported in blaze at Christ the King

LETTER: Staunch contrast between City and Township council meetings

Letter writer Scott Thompson appreciated the upbeat, fast-moving City council meeting Monday.

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

TransLink to roll out four B-Lines as ‘prelude to rail’ by 2019

Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Coquitlam and the North Shore will benefit

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

‘Novice’ teen drivers caught exceeding speed limit by more than 70 km/h

Cars impounded, more than $1,000 in fines issued to two teen drivers

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read