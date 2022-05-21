Vintage vehicles from the past century part of Fort Langley parade

Vehicles of various eras will be part of the 2022 May Day Parade and celebration on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

To mark the 100th anniversary of the event, cars from every era will take part

Steve Williams plans to bring his 1957 Chevy ambulance, with the cherry still on top, to May Day festivities this coming Monday, but he’s also been busy inviting lots of other vintage and modern vehicle owners to the party.

May Day festivities on Monday, May 23, will be centred at Fort Langley Park and the organizers have included a display that’s sure to appeal to lovers of vehicles old and new.

Williams is overseeing a century of automotive history, with vehicles from every decade first taking part in the May Day Parade, and then parking so the public can get up close to check out the distinctive autos.

“I am almost a capacity, but could use some 1940s, (1942, 43, 44, 45 and 49), the 1980s (1980, 81, 82, 83, 85, 86 and 89), the 1990s (1990, 92, 93, 94, 95, 97 and 98),” he said. “I am currently looking for a 2022 Tesla to be the last year.”

Also taking place in the park will be live entertainment, kids activities, food and more.

“The day ends at the conclusion of the Chad Brownlee performance that starts at 6 p.m.,” Williams explained.

Being involved with the May Day planning has allowed him to put his knowledge of and passion for collector cars to good use by rounding up the century of vehicles that will gather.

“I’ve been involved in the classic/collector car world since I could drive – 1966,” he said.

In addition to the ambulance, he also enjoys his retro 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 and a 2004 Chevy SSR.

.

• READ MORE: Fort Langley’s historic train station re-opens

• READ MORE: May Day royalty selected at tea

.

Fort Langley

Vehicles of various eras will be part of the 2022 May Day Parade and celebration on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)