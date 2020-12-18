On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Grace Stewart and Charlene Fassbender from the Thank-you for Caring Society visited the Langley Christmas Bureau’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre to present bureau coordinator Velma MacAllister (centre) with a cheque for more than $30,000. (Peter Fassbender/Special to Langley Advance Times)

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Grace Stewart and Charlene Fassbender from the Thank-you for Caring Society visited the Langley Christmas Bureau’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre to present bureau coordinator Velma MacAllister (centre) with a cheque for more than $30,000. (Peter Fassbender/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Virtual Christmas Tea fundraiser raises $30,000 for Langley bureau

Local charity wrapped up giving season on Saturday

Langley Christmas Bureau may have wrapped its giving season but donations are still arriving in droves.

The Thank You for Caring Society, a Christmas Tea Fundraiser (formerly known as the Mayors’ Wives Tea), was held virtually this year and the new temporary format didn’t hamper the collection of donations in support of the local charity.

READ MORE: 200 poinsettias delivered to Langley seniors complex

On Saturday, Grace Stewart and Charlene Fassbender from the Thank-you for Caring Society visited the charity’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre to present bureau coordinator Velma MacAllister with a cheque for more than $30,000.

“Langley is so generous,” Fassbender said.

Thanks to generous donors the society was able to donate about the same they have in years past despite the event being held in a virtual format, she added.

When the event was held in-person the fundraising event typically hosted about 500 guests, this year about 200 ‘high-tea at home’ boxes were purchased where guests gathered in their household bubbles to enjoy a recorded program aired on YouTube and bid on items in a silent auction.

“We weren’t sure if we’d be able to do it, but we were very happy,” Fassbender said.

READ MORE: Langley seniors groups team up to host Christmas parade of gifts

And they weren’t doing it alone.

This year, vehicle dealership Preston GM in Langley City organized a fundraiser in support of the Christmas Tea, that also provided a $25 meal to a local full-time firefighter from a Langley Joseph Richard Group restaurant.

“So if somebody wanted to donate to the Christmas Tea, they would donate $25, the money would go to the Christmas Tea, to our society, and then a firefighter would receive a hot meal on one of their night shifts,” explained Marilyn Morgan, a member of the tea’s border of directors, who call the fundraiser a “win-win.”

In total the fundraiser contributed $2,575 to the Christmas Tea and provided meals to all full-time Township and City firefighters.

In addition to some of the larger donations gifted to the bureau this year, Matthew Purdy and his team at Toy Traders are donating $2,500.

The bureau is a regular recipient of kindness from the local toy store, often much of the money raised through visits and photos with Santa Vader early in the season. However, since social distancing made that event impossible, Purdy and his team pulled together a series of patron and staff donations, as well as contributions from a few other smaller fundraisers early in the year, to make up this donation to the cause.

Purdy and Santa Vader are hoping to be back with ‘force’ for next year’s bureau fundraiser, and the toy meister has actually been in touch with The Grinch, arranging a similar visit from the grumpy green guy with the small heart. By holding two different holiday photo sessions, Purdy hopes to make up for this year’s donation shortfall.

Although the Langley Christmas Bureau has wrapped up at its work for this holiday season, donations can be made anytime online by visiting langleychristmasbureau.com

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsLangleyLangley Christmas Bureau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season
Next story
Aldergrove Elks club spreads support with Save-On gift cards and food bank donations

Just Posted

Gathering at Aldergrove Christmas tree on Saturday to help people grieve together. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Helping Aldergrove grieve this holiday season

Informal candlelight Christmas sing-a-long to be held Saturday at Aldergrove Christmas tree

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Grace Stewart and Charlene Fassbender from the Thank-you for Caring Society visited the Langley Christmas Bureau’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre to present bureau coordinator Velma MacAllister (centre) with a cheque for more than $30,000. (Peter Fassbender/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Virtual Christmas Tea fundraiser raises $30,000 for Langley bureau

Local charity wrapped up giving season on Saturday

The Langley School District has announced a case of COVID-19 at Peter Ewart Middle School. (Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s latest school virus case at middle school

Notices were sent to families at Peter Ewart Middle School

Nine employees at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods have tested positive for COVID-19. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford poultry plant

Rossdown Natural Foods Ltd. on Bradner Road sees nine employees test positive

An Aldergrove-based charitable initiative, Coleton Clause and Ryker’s Reindeer, will help 23 Lower Mainland families this Christmas. (Brenda Nelson/Special to The Star)
Charitable efforts by Aldergrove family continue through COVID-19

Coleton Clause and Ryker’s Reindeer initiative helped 23 Lower Mainland families this Christmas

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Ron Nicolaye and the pole on the Island Highway at the Campbell River bridge that a drunk driver crashed into in 1983, changing his life forever. Photo by Marc Kitteringham – Campbell River Mirror
Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

Campbell River man looks back on 37th anniversary of life-changing incident

Most Read