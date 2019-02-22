Virtual reality comes to Aldergrove

The library hosted a “Virtual Reality Day” Thursday as a part of a strategy to promote tech-literacy.

Jason Hanson, 12, was enamored by the virtual world of the HTC VIVE system: with headphones for audio, controllers on his wrists to capture movement and goggles for sight. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

The Aldergrove Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) hosted “Virtual Reality Day” on Thursday as a part of its strategy to promote technological-literacy among library goers.

“We’re trying to facilitate this type of tech-learning as people in the community don’t always have access to it. It can be very expensive,” said Jacque Garden, the Community Librarian since September.

“Others may just not think to try it and we want to keep up with the changing times” Garden said.

Jason Hanson, 12, was enamored by the virtual world of the HTC VIVE system: with headphones for audio, controllers on his wrists to capture movement and goggles for sight.

“He’s waited months for this,” his mother Yasmin said. “We tried to catch the program many times at other library locations.”

Hanson first played a job simulator where robots in the system relay instructions on how to complete occupational tasks by interacting with objects in his field of view.

After a bout of bravery the 12 year old tried “A Fear of Heights, and Other Things” where he was whisked to a three-dimensional world on the side of gondola hanging over a skyscraper, then to the narrow edges of a cliff.

“Boys his age are crazy about this stuff,” Yasmin said. “I keep thinking to myself after seeing him play: Has he done this before?”

The program ran in 15-minute increments from 2 to 5 p.m. After 5:30 p.m., time was set aside for drop-in game sessions as well as return gamers.

The FVRL workes to promote S.T.E.A.M. educational initiatives which include science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Upcoming tech programs at the branch include drop-in robot play learning with Sphero SPRK+ on Saturday (Feb. 23) from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.