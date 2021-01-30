Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley held Sip, Support, Survive for the first time in spring 2020 due to the global pandemic forcing the cancellation of its annual golf tournament. The 69 competing teams raised more than $12,000. (BBBS Langley)

Virtual Survivor-style game helps Langley children’s group weather pandemic

COVID-19 forced cancellation of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley traditional fundraisers

Gather up three friends and enter a team in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley virtual fundraiser.

Teams of four will compete in Sip, Support and Survive, being billed as a virtual Survivor-style but without having to get sand in private places.

The fundraiser will help the local chapter provide mentorship programs to children.

“Last year was our first edition of Sip, Support, Survive. We created this fundraiser in place of our Golf For Kids Sake tournament that was cancelled due to the pandemic,” explained Mackenzie Gaytmenn, spokesperson for the organization.

The inaugural event in 2020 brought together 69 teams who helped the organization raise more than $12,000 and the winners took home $1,725.

Up for grabs this year is a grand prize of at least $1,000. That’s the amount if fewer than 50 teams register. The amount goes up as more teams sign up to take part. At 50 teams, the prize is $1,250 and $1,500 if there’s 60 teams.

The second prize is $400 while the third place prize is a wine package for each member from Backyard Vineyards. There’s even a consolation prize for the first team eliminated.

Teams are eliminated one member at a time in the fundraiser that starts March 1 with the grand prize winner announced March 12.

“All names are draw at noon, Monday to Friday,” she explained. “However, this year we may add a twist on one day and do two draws, depending on the number of registered teams.”

Each day names are drawn at random and they are eliminated from the competition. Only once all names on the team are eliminated is the team out of the running.

The cost is $100 per team or $25 per team member, but there’s a chance to purchase an immunity idol for $50 for one of the team members. That means the person’s name goes in the draw twice. Teams with fewer than four members put in repeat names to make up four slots.

In addition to participation, there are sponsorship opportunities and people can sponsor elimination draws or donate prizes.

People must sign up and pay prior to Feb. 26 to be a contestant in Sip, Support and Survive. More is at the mentoring program website or call the office at 604-530-5055.

