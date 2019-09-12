Voices of the 21st Century includes a Langley author

Tracey Ehman details cancer journey and making an impact in people’s lives through new books

Langley author Tracey Ehman contributes a piece on making a different in new book, Voices of the 21st Century. (Tracey Ehman/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Lower Mainland authors are sharing their stories in the new book, Voices of the 21st Century: Bold, Brave and Brilliant Women Who Make a Difference – including Langley writer, Tracey Ehman.

Officially launching on Thursday, Sept. 12, more than 45 authors contributed to this collection, the second volume in the Voices series.

Ehman was first featured in the first volume of Voices of the 21st Century, detailing her diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer.

She later expanded her story this past spring with her book, The Silver Lining of Cancer, which featured inspirational stories of hope from different women.

“My vision is to get this book into the hands of people around the globe,” Ehman recently told the Langley Advance Times. “Cancer support groups, hospital waiting rooms, anywhere that will make a difference. If we can bring a smile or some insight realized from our journeys, then we will have made a difference.”

In this new Voices of the 21st Century volume, Ehman shares how a person’s message can become a movement.

“The world is waiting to hear from you. You can make a difference in someone’s life and you may have even more impact that you expect,” Ehman said.

The book launch for Voices of the 21st Century will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Innovior Construction, 341 West 6 Ave, Vancouver, Thursday, Sept. 12.

Authors and the publisher will be doing a short presentation and answering questions. Appetizers and beverages will be served.

The launch will also support a local charity Youth Unlimited by providing sponsored books to the women in the young mom’s program.

