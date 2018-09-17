Volunteer Fair in Aldergrove this Saturday

Langley Volunteer Bureau will highlight organizations and event planners, programs and volunteers

The annual Aldergrove Volunteer Fair is an opportunity to discover the services available in our community, and to learn how you can become involved.

It takes place this Saturday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aldergrove Legion, 26607 Fraser Highway.

Hosted by the Langley Volunteer Bureau, the Volunteer Fair will highlight many Langley organizations and event planners who will share information on their programs and volunteer opportunities.

These meet and greets have also been held in the City of Langley, Willoughby and HD Stafford Middle School and have been very popular as a venue for residents, families, students, groups and businesses to explore volunteering in Langley.

Organizations registered so far include: Aldergrove Agricultural Fair, BC Farm Museum, Christmas At Williams Park, Critter Care Wildlife Society, Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation, Ishtar Transition Housing Society, Langley Arts Council, Langley Elks #259, Langley Emergency Program, Langley Hospice Society, Langley Lions Club, Langley Meals on Wheels, Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Langley Senior Resources Society, Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, Salvation Army Gateway of Hope, and the Fairy Godmother Foundation.

A Community Table will have information available for organizations not in attendance: Inclusion Langley Society, Encompass Support Services, Langley Community Services, Langley Community Farmers Market, and Langley Animal Protection Society.

The Aldergrove Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary will be providing a light lunch with coffee or tea for $5.

Please let us know if you can stop by. RSVP to Shirley@LangleyVolunteers.ca

For more information see website: https://www.langleyvolunteers.ca/volunteer-fair/

READ MORE: Spotlight on volunteer needs in Langley

Meet and greet for volunteers

