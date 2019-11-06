On the mend: Volunteer fixers and DIYers like Yolanda Leung (left) are being sought by the Township of Langley’s Lovena Morton (right) to share their skills with others during the community’s first Repair Cafe on Nov. 30. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Volunteer ‘fixers’ required for new Repair Cafe in Langley

To encourage more mending and less discarding, the Township is introducing a how-to event on Nov. 30

Are you A-OK when it comes to DIY?

Are you handy with a hammer, hooked on knitting or sewing, excited about electronics, or in tune with musical instruments?

If so, the Township of Langley encourages you to lend your expertise and a bit of your time to help others – and the environment.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Township is hosting its first Repair Cafe, an event where neighbours help neighbours repair – or learn to repair – common items.

The event is designed to foster community connections, share practical skills, and encourage residents to think and act sustainably, said solid waste coordinator Lovena Morton.

“These days, it is quick and easy to simply throw things away, and even simple repairs are often overlooked,” she said.

“Instead of tossing items in the trash, give them a second life by fixing them up. You will save money, keep items out of the landfill, and save on the material and energy needed to make new products.”

The Repair Cafe will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at firehall #5, at 20355 32 Ave., in Brookswood.

The free event is open to all residents of the Township of Langley and no RSVP is necessary.

Residents can bring in just about anything that needs repairing, from bikes, small appliances, and furniture, to jewelry, clothing, housewares, and toys.

To help bring the broken items back up to par, “fixers” are required for the event and amateur DIY-ers, tinkerers, hobbyists, fixer-uppers, and anyone who enjoys repairing things and helping others learn is invited to take part.

“Repair Cafés rely on local handy-people to pitch in to make the event a success,” Morton said.

“You don’t need to be an expert to volunteer, as even the slightest bit of know-how can help,” said Morton, adding that the cafés are also a great opportunity to socialize with neighbours and make new friends.

To volunteer for the Repair Café, please sign up as soon as possible at tol.ca/repaircafe. Visit the site for additional event details and rules.

For more information, people can contact Township of Langley solid waste coordinator, Lovena Morton, atlmorton@tol.ca or 604-532-7268.

