Volunteering at Cruise-In a family affair

The number of Pihan family members and friends who help out has expanded through the years

The whole Pihan family and many of their friends volunteer each year to help put on the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Aldergrove. (Black Press Media files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In charity car show is coming up. And in advance of the huge community event being held in downtown Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langley Advance Times has put together a series of stories talking about the people involved and the festivities planned. Stay tuned here, daily, for more about the upcoming Cruise-In.

.

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

Bruce Pihan takes volunteering seriously – and so does his family.

Pihan, the vice-president of the committee that puts on the annual car show in Aldergrove, has been volunteering for the show for the past 10 years – going back to when Langley Good Times Cruise-In was held in Langley City.

“It started off with manning barricades,” said the owner of a Langley axle and spring shop, Coast Spring and Axle. “That involves setting up for the show by closing roads and letting participants in to the display area.”

He brought his entire family: his wife, Tara Passmore; daughter, Amanda, now 19; and twin sons, Tyler and Bradley, now 18.

That number has expanded through the years.

Bruce’s parents now volunteer. So do his sister and brother-in-law. And friends of his three children take part, as do many of their parents.

This year, their efforts are especially appreciated, as Pihan said it has been a struggle to get enough volunteers to put on the massive event.

Last year’s Cruise-In was “rocking,” he said, because organizers only got the word that it could happen under COVID-19 restrictions a few days before the event. However, the organizers had anticipated they would get approval for the outdoor show and had almost everything in place.

“Many volunteers have done it for years and did not want to make the commitment this year. Last year, everyone was excited to be there after missing the 2020 show. (Which was cancelled due to the ban on larger gatherings).”

READ MORE: Volunteers needed for Langley Good Times Cruise-In

He is hopeful that, with most restrictions no longer in place, this year’s show will have a huge turnout. Given the interest that people have in getting together and taking part in events again this summer, that is almost certain to be the case.

Popular favourites such as the In-N-Out Burger – which makes its way up from California and will be set up at Fraser Highway and 269th Street – will make the event memorable and evoke remembrances of past Cruise-Ins.

RELATED: Jimmy Shine will be back in-person at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In

The vehicles will be displayed along Fraser Highway between 264th and 272th Streets. Cruise-In will be officially operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

After Pihan’s family helped with barricades, they took on the task of parking.

Pihan’s wife has done staging of the displays, and his children have helped with picking up garbage.

Volunteering means rising very early – they start to set up barricades at 4:30 a.m. Despite the early hours, his children – who are now young adults – still enjoy taking part in the event, as do other family members who volunteer.

Last year, there was some congestion when vehicles were arriving and roads were being closed. He is hoping things go more smoothly this year. This year, organizers have held more meetings with volunteers so everyone has a clearer understanding of what their roles are.

“Good communication is key,” he said.

“Once you are there, there is a lot of thrills and excitement. It’s very worthwhile to take part.”

Letting the display vehicles into their parking positions is easier in Aldergrove than it was in Langley City, he shared. There are 12 gates in total, and all the vehicles are parked along Fraser Highway, rather than on a variety of streets.

He is very positive about the warm reception Cruise-In has received from Aldergrove residents and business owners, and is pleased there is so much cooperation. That makes putting on a big show like Cruise-In much easier.

More information and pre-registration available on the Langley Good Times Cruise-In website.

.

AldergroveCar ShowscharityLangley