A Bonnie Henry blend of Cosmos was included in a package Langley Volunteer Bureau coordinator Karen Long assembled at the BC Farm Museum. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Volunteers assembled 600 Seeds for Seniors bags to be gifted around Aldergrove community

Volunteers assembled 600 Seeds for Seniors bags at the BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley on Thursday morning.

Karen Long, president of the Langley Volunteer Bureau, led the charge by inviting volunteers to the museum courtyard where a masked and social distanced assembly line formed.

Cherry tomato and lettuce seeds, plus small plastic planting cups and seed guiders are included in the brown paper bags.

A “Bonnie Henry Cosmos blend” from West Coast Seeds is also included, playing on the provincial health officers mantra; “bee kind, bee calm, bee safe.”

“The bags will be delivered to senior organizations to pass on to their clients and residents,” Long explained.

She said the farm museum, volunteer bureau, and other locations will be receiving the bags to hand out throughout the spring.

Aldergrove

Seniors spent the morning packaging seeds at the BC Farm Museum. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

