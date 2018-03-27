Volunteers called on to clean up Langley

7th annual Clean Up Langley Day on Saturday, April 28

It’s time to pull on your boots and gloves, gather with family and friends, and pitch in to make the community’s public spaces sparkle and shine!

The Township of Langley is hosting its seventh annual Clean Up Langley Day on Saturday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to get together and tidy up local streets, parks, trails, and creeks.

Classrooms and schools are also invited to participate the day before, on Friday, April 27.

“This is an excellent opportunity to make a difference where you live and work, to be out in the fresh air, and get to know your neighbours,” said Lovena Morton, solid waste coordinator for the Township of Langley.

“Picking up litter doesn’t have to be a chore: it can be fun when you are surrounded by like-minded people who care about their community and want to keep it safe, clean, and beautiful. We have a lot to be proud of here in the Township of Langley and this is a great opportunity to show our civic pride and take care of the environment.”

Last year, volunteers collected 1,505 kilograms (3,311 pounds) of litter on Clean Up Langley Day.

“We are so impressed by the efforts shown by volunteers year after year,” said Morton.

“It would be wonderful if people would act responsibly and dispose of their garbage and unwanted items properly in the first place, but it is inspiring to see hundreds of community members take part in the annual cleanup and show they will not tolerate litter in our Township.”

Participants can join a neighbourhood cleanup, work on their own, or become a Clean Up Langley Captain by hosting an event for others to join.

Events will be held throughout the Township and participants can choose to work in a specific neighbourhood or park.

All necessary supplies, such as garbage bags, gloves, safety vests, and garbage pickers, will be supplied by the Township to those who register in advance.

To take part, register at tol.ca/cleanup by April 21. For more information, email adopt@tol.ca or call 604-532-7300.

The event will be held rain or shine and cleanups can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours. Litter collected will be picked up by Sierra Waste.

Those who are unable to take part in Clean Up Langley Day or would like to volunteer to keep their community clean throughout the year are encouraged to visit tol.ca/adopt to learn about hosting their own one-time cleanup or pledging to care for a street, park, trail, or creek through the Township’s Adopt-a-Program.

