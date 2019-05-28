Organizers of the 8th Annual Prospera Valley GranFondo, slated for July 20, are looking for volunteers to help them out.

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

An event like the Prospera Valley GranFondo takes more than the people on the bicycles to keep the wheels turning.

Organizers of the eighth annual event, slated for July 20, are looking for volunteers to help them out.

The Granfondo, laid out in three course lengths from 160 km for serious cyclists to 50 km for beginners and youngsters, starts and ends in Fort Langley.

The 8th Annual Prospera Valley GranFondo is committed to giving back to the sport of cycling, promoting healthy living by bringing families and friends together through the sport of cycling and raising funds to support the growth of the sport throughout the community it serves.

The event has raised funds for various youth cycling initiatives throughout the province, as well as development teams that have been able to represent Canada abroad.

Volunteers are needed to help set up, manage, and take down the festival and start/finish area. They also help support riders on course by providing directions and hosting aid stations.

Volunteers will receive a meal, t-shirt and will be invited to a volunteer event on July 15.

“We are run by individuals who have a passion to help others through cycling, a sport we love,” said Jennifer Wolowic, “We believe in helping our youth be successful both on and off the bike. Our commitment is to also bring communities together through sport.”

Learn more at https://www.valleygranfondo.com/#volunteer.

Reach out to the Granfondo team on Twitter @valleyGranFondo, or Facebook @ProsperaValleyGranFondo.

Volunteers called to Fort Langley to keep wheels turning

Organizers gearing up for eighth annual GranFondo out of Fort Langley

