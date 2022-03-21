Volunteers dress as gnomes for Aldergrove forest walk

An ‘enchanted’ event is back after three years – about 900 people participated last time

On one special day, magic will take over Aldergrove, and the regional park will become an enchanted forest with mythical creatures living in it.

On the same day, gnomes living in the woods will take a special magical potion out, and they will be able to grow from their small size to human size to share wonders of the forest with the people in the community.

It’s just like in the fairy tales.

There is good news for those who find the fairy world appealing.

People can now experience the enchanted forest right in the neighbourhood.

RELATED: Neighbours upset part of Murrayville park could become parking lot

Intended for kids 10 and younger, the Metro Vancouver regional parks is bringing back its annual forest tour, this time for the community of Aldergrove.

Through the Thursday, March 24 forest tour, community members will be able to explore a local forest under the guidance of a few interpreters dressed as gnomes.

The family-friendly event is all about exploring forests and nature using the five human senses. Staff will help visitors use their senses to understand nature and its elements.

“Sniff, sense, spot, spy, and even play,” said Zoey Slater, special events associate at Metro Vancouver Regional Park, who also suggested people come dressed as a magical woodland creature.

The three-hour-long event will start at 11 a.m. and will take place within the Aldergrove Regional Park boundary.

“There are lots of activities planned and we look forward to people joining us for the magical event.”

READ MORE: Unsanctioned Gulf Island wedding leads to restorative justice

The yearly event, which began in 2016, was postponed for three years, beginning in 2019. The event is back, and there will also be no limit on the number of participants. Zoey shared that in 2019, about 900 people joined for the free event, and they are expecting a large gathering.

Organized by Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, the event is expected to create awareness about environmental protection and connect people through nature.

“Plus, it will be a magical experience for kids. They really do believe gnomes and mythical creatures are real.”

Volunteers are also needed to assist Slater and her crew in organizing the forest walk.

To become a volunteer and for more information, people can email Slater at zoey.slater@metrovancouver.org.

.