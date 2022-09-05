Derek Bloxham (left) and Lawrence Waardenburg sorted backpacks of school supplies so other volunteers could add a back of age-appropriate toiletries before the packs were delivered to area students. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Volunteers fan out around Langley to deliver school backpacks full of supplies

Organizers find delivering the backs, a practice started during COVID, to be more streamlined

Demand was higher than expected for the backpacks of school supplies provided to children in Langley School District schools.

“We probably have about 900,” said Andrea Voss, family services co-ordinator with the Gateway of Hope. “Our projection was 800 to 850.”

The annual Gateway school supply drive ran during summer before most children’s thoughts turned to notions of classrooms, pencil shavings and the months of learning ahead.

In addition to donations of supplies and money from the public, the program receives support from various local churches and many congregation members volunteer to help when it comes time in late August to fill the backpacks with school supplies.

On Aug. 31, more volunteers joined with some Gateway staff to add age-appropriate toiletry parcels to the backpacks before volunteer drivers, with lists of addresses, spread out to deliver the backpacks to families struggling financially.

Voss said it’s all worth it when they receive feedback from the families, whether that’s excited youngsters on the doorstep receiving their school supplies, or feedback from the parents.

“It just relieves a lot of their stresses,” she said.

• READ MORE: Learn more about the school supply drive

• READ MORE: Volunteers offer help with tax returns to low income people

Andrea Voss, with the Gateway of Hope, oversees the school supply drive. On Aug. 31, a team from Gateway along with volunteers such as Stephanie Bloxham added bags of toiletries to the backpacks that had already been filled with school supplies. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

