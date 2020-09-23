Aldergrove downtown will be cleaned up by volunteers. (Aldergrove Star files)

Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Business association will host downtown clean up day and will survey owners and residents on Oct. 3

Volunteers looking to make Aldergrove shine are invited to come help clean up the downtown core next month.

The Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is organizing the event and will first stop at local shops between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 to gauge interest and see what areas need the most work.

Jodi Steeves, president of the ABA, said they hope to be washing windows and scrubbing buildings in the downtown core that need a little tender love and care.

“We are looking for a group of volunteers to clean a building or a few buildings in the downtown core that we vote on to help clean up Aldergrove,” Steeves explained.

A clean up day was originally scheduled for April 25, but was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People will be encouraged to wear face masks and practise socially distancing should they choose to take part.

Steeves encouraged anyone looking to give suggestions or get involved to come to the Aldergrove Business Association at 27030 Fraser Hwy at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’ll be removing flyers, washing windows, washing the siding, sweeping and educating the businesses on the bylaws with regards to flyers and stored items.”

READ MORE: Shopping local in Aldergrove could pay off this month

People can contact Steeves at 604-833-5634 or visit www.aldergroveba.ca to get involved or find more information.

A date for the actual clean up has not yet been announced.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Rotary volunteers take to the streets to promote lottery fundraiser

Just Posted

WEATHER: Strong winds, heavy rainfall and risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Langley

Special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley

First rainstorm of the season pelting the Lower Mainland

Batten down the hatches as heavy rains, wind, and some localized flooding possible

Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Business association will host downtown clean up day and will survey owners and residents on Oct. 3

UPDATE: Teen missing since early Monday in Langley has been found

Police released information about a 14-year-old girl who has been found safe

Time to look at separate RCMP detachments for Langley Township and Langley City, councillor says

Eric Woodward said the Township ‘lost a good superintendent’ over City controversy

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Attorney General of Canada defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Tyler Russell filed a lawsuit against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in June of this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Refresh of Liberal government’s agenda comes amid new looming COVID-19 crisis

Lockdowns saw fed spending soar to historic levels in effort to offset pandemic’s blow to Canadians’ livelihoods

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

Most Read