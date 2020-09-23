Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Business association will host downtown clean up day and will survey owners and residents on Oct. 3

Volunteers looking to make Aldergrove shine are invited to come help clean up the downtown core next month.

The Aldergrove Business Association (ABA) is organizing the event and will first stop at local shops between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 to gauge interest and see what areas need the most work.

Jodi Steeves, president of the ABA, said they hope to be washing windows and scrubbing buildings in the downtown core that need a little tender love and care.

“We are looking for a group of volunteers to clean a building or a few buildings in the downtown core that we vote on to help clean up Aldergrove,” Steeves explained.

A clean up day was originally scheduled for April 25, but was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People will be encouraged to wear face masks and practise socially distancing should they choose to take part.

Steeves encouraged anyone looking to give suggestions or get involved to come to the Aldergrove Business Association at 27030 Fraser Hwy at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’ll be removing flyers, washing windows, washing the siding, sweeping and educating the businesses on the bylaws with regards to flyers and stored items.”

People can contact Steeves at 604-833-5634 or visit www.aldergroveba.ca to get involved or find more information.

A date for the actual clean up has not yet been announced.

