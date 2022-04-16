Volunteers prepping new Langley hospice

Constructing a garden gazebo at the new residence is a labour of love for a number of firefighters

Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society members volunteered to build a gazebo at the new Langley hospice last week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A team of off-duty firefighters are lending a hand to bring the new Langley hospice residence over the finish line.

With last-minute finishing touches being applied to the new 15-bed palliative residence located on the hill just below the hospital, a half dozen members of the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society volunteered last Friday to pitch in.

In little under four hours, they hammered together a pre-fab cedar gazebo, which was sponsored as a memorial donation by the Lane family. The structure adorn one of the outdoor garden spaces featured in the new 16,000-square-foot residence. Construction started in August 2020, and it’s anticipated patients will move in later in April or early May.

Hospice has been the benefactor of the firefighters charitable society’s annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala for the past two years, said society co-director Steve McLay.

“We like everything that hospice does and stands for, and we’re all keen to support their efforts to help the community,” he said.

The firefighters’ next mayor’s gala is set for Sept. 10, and the beneficiary this year is Langley Foundry. In the meantime, their golf tournament is set for July 11 at Newlands Golf Club.

