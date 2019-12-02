Fast Track Indoor Karting is hosting the fifth annual Speed for Need Event at its indoor Langley track. (Andrew Holliday Photography)

Vroom! Speed for need helps the food bank.

Fast Track Indoor Karting hosts fifth annual event that swaps free rides for food.

A chance to go fast and do good at the same time is back.

Fast Track Indoor Karting is hosting its fifth annual Speed for Need Event Thursday, Dec. 5th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the facility located at 5760 Production Way.

Bring a non-perishable donation for the local food bank and ride for free.

Previously, it was a first-come first-served affair, but this year organizers are taking reservations, explained spokesperson Michelle Fischer.

“We gathered feedback last year and some people expressed that they were hesitant to come out, because they thought it would be too busy,” Fischer told the Langley Advance Times.

“So, this year we are offering reservations to encourage people to come out.”

The races run every 5 minutes.

There will be some hot chocolate and a silent auction as well.

And chances of getting a ride in are pretty good, she added.

“In all honesty, we have never managed to sell out the event.”

READ MORE: Speed For Need will help feed Langley’s hungry

READ MORE: Langley business fills partners’ ‘need for speed’

Last year the event raised an estimated $1,000 in donations.

To reserve a ride, call Fast Track at (604) 534-3278.

Fast Track is locally owned and operated by Ryan Fischer and Dave Hik, who have since expanded the business into Edmonton.

Riders must be a minimum of 56 inches tall to go on the adult track and at least 48 inches tall on the junior track.

All racers 18 and under are required to have a valid driver’s licence or have a parent or guardian signature on their waiver form.

The adult track can hold a dozen karts at once while the junior track can accommodate four karts.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Most Read