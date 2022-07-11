Vroom, vroom – Aldergrove Fair’s popular car show back on Friday evening

Aldergrove Community Secondary parking lot is the place to see classic cars during the fair

Show ‘n Shine car show kicks off Aldergrove Fair for the 10th year in a row. (Patty Bennett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Rain or shine expect to see lots of interesting autos at the Aldy Show ‘n Shine Friday, July 15.

Between 6 and 9 p.m., the public can stop by Aldergrove Community Secondary, 26850 29th Ave., to enjoy vintage and classic automobiles from every era and many makers.

The Friday evening car show is one of the big attractions to the Aldergrove Fair which runs all weekend.

“Any vehicles can come out,” said Patty Bennett, one of the organizers.

That means spectators can expect to see an array of distinctive vehicles including hot rods, classics, customs and more.

Admission to the car show is free and there’s no registration required.

The vehicles taking part will receive dash plaques commemmorating the 13th annual car show.

“Yes, last year there were up to 300 cars,” she noted.

There will be amenities on site to make the evening more enjoyable for the public.

“Street parking is available. Betty Gilbert school has a good sized parking lot,” Bennett noted.

The Aldergrove Fair at the nearby Aldergrove Athletic Park, 26770 29th Ave., will be a place to find food, activities, and live entertainment. That evening, the band Longrun will play classic tunes from the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s.

Admission to the fair is by donation and the fair gates open at 3 p.m. that Friday.

