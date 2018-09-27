Walk and ride through Fort Langley aids 20-plus charities

Sources board member Sara Forte and her family participated in the 2017 Ride for Refuge through Fort Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Denise Darrell, and her mates on the Hungry Pedallars team, are joining more than 300 riders hitting the streets and trails around Fort Langley this weekend.

There are already 313 riders, including 58 teams, signed up to take part in the Ride for Refuge fundraising event being held out of the Fort Langley Evangelical Free Church on Saturday.

Ride for Refuge (RfR) is a family-oriented cycling and walking fundraiser that raises money for a number of different charities – those selected by ride participants.

RfR is a nation-wide event that supports charities that provide refuge and hope for displaced, vulnerable, and exploited people everywhere. And for the fourth year in a row, Sources Langley Food Bank has a team, the Hungry Pedallars, ready to hop on their bikes and ride to ensure others have food to eat.

Typically, they’ve had six to eight staff and family members participate in the ride, but with the promise of summer-like weather extending into the weekend, more people have signed up than ever for their team. As of Thursday, there were 14 registered, and a few more expected, said Darrell, the Sources executive director for community services.

Sources is one of among 21 charities marked to receive funds from the ride/walk, and so far there is $1,800 raised for them. The biggest recipient, so far, is Global Aid Network (GAIN), that has more than $12,000 earmarked to go to them. Stand as One Ministry had just shy of $10,000 slated for them, with Kuwasha receiving a little more than $8,000 of the money raised.

The only obviously Langley-specific charity on the list is Sources Langley Food Bank, a member of Food Banks Canada, that provides support to more than 700 household in Langley.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000 through this weekend’s event to help feed and provide support to displaced and vulnerable people – at risk seniors, the homeless, refugee families, single parents, victims or survivors of violence, and others who are in need of help and hope,” said Darrell, who at age 60 will once again be riding the 25-km route.

She noted, however, that the team also includes some competitive riders who will be tackling the 50-km route travelling east into Glen Valley and Abbotsford, while several – like her – will ride 10 or 25 kilometres. And, for the first time, their team has a few people who will be walking the 5-km route.

“While fundraising is important, and it all helps to tackle the issue of food security in this country, Darrell personally sees Ride for Refuge as an opportunity to increase awareness – more than anything.

“I don’t think anyone should go hungry,” in this affluent country, said Darrell, who recounted facing hunger issues herself as a child. “I don’t want to see anyone going through that… so, for us it’s about raising awareness that food poverty does exist, even here in Langley – where the event is being held.”

The goal of the local ride is to raise $90,000 this year, and as of Thursday the cyclists had already raised 73 per cent of their goal. “That’s almost $7k ahead of this time last year. Amazing,” organizers posted on their Facebook page today.

While some of the teams participating are up over the $2,000 mark in donation, Darrell and her team are trying to catch up, recently passing the $1,700 mark.

The ride starts and ends at the Evangelical church, located at 8870 Glover Rd. in Fort Langley, with registration starting at 8 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 8:45 a.m. and the ride and walk taking off at 9 a.m.

“Your participation in the ride is a way to stand up for those whose lives are deeply and often permanently affected by forces and events they can’t control, or who are exploited by the greedy and powerful who care nothing for human suffering,” said the local race coordinator.

Admission is free for children 10 years and younger, and $40 for others. Admission is waved for youth (ages 11 to 17) who raise a minimum of $75 , and likewise the fee is waved for adults who raise a minimum of $150.

For more information, people can visit the Ride for Refuge website.