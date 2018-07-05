Walk for Dog Guides returns to Fort Langley on Sunday

So far, more than $15 million has been raised for the Lions Foundation of Canada program

Langley residents and their four-legged “best friends” are invited to walk together on July 8 as part of the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides.

The walk takes place in Fort Langley, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Fort Langley Lions Hall, 23022 88 Ave.

To register, visit www.walkfordogguides.com. Dogs are welcome to participate, but you do not need one to join.

Sponsored by Pet Valu and local businesses, the annual walk has so far raised more than $15 million, with 100 per cent of the funds raised by each walker going directly toward the six dog guide programs:

Canine Vision Dog Guides, for people who are blind or visually impaired

Hearing Dog Guides, for people who are deaf or hard of hearing

Service Dog Guides, for people with a physical disability

Seizure Response Dog Guides, for people who have epilepsy

Autism Assistance Dog Guides, for children (aged 3-12) on the autism spectrum

Diabetic Alert Dog Guides, for people who have type 1 diabetes with hypoglycemic unawareness

While each dog guide costs an average of $25,000, they are provided free of charge to qualifying Canadians.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides receives no government funding and relies solely on donations from individuals, corporations, and fundraising activities.

For more information, to find a walk and register or to make a donation, please visit www.walkfordogguides.com.