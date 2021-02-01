Lynn Fripps Elementary class go on a StoryWalk with Teacher Librarian Jennifer Fernandes during Family Literacy Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Lynn Fripps Elementary class go on a StoryWalk with Teacher Librarian Jennifer Fernandes during Family Literacy Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Walk-through stories at Lynn Fripps school in Langley

Willoughby K-5 school puts reading in motion

Students at Lynn Fripps school in Willoughby were ‘monkeying around’ while learning last week but it was all because of the school’s first ever StoryWalk, as part of Family Literacy Week.

A StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity that places a children’s story, with pages of the book, posted along a popular walking route in the community.

“They’re really excited to see the story first of all, but also being outside and reading the story is kind of a new concept,” says Jennifer Fernandes, a teacher librarian, who splits her time working at the district and Lynn Fripps Elementary.

Fernandes led one of the Kindergarten classes on an interactive animal themed journey, reading aloud “Is there anyone like me?” written by Frank Strydom.

“Sharing the literature is important but also being able to read the page, so looking at the pictures for clues. The story that we chose is a level A story which is also good for our ELL (English Language Learning) families as well. It’s a story that we hope they can work together, to read together, sound out some of the words. As this is the first time, we want to set the stage and to have everyone feel successful,” explains Fernandes.

The students were able to share thoughts, laughs, and act a little silly – mimicking animals while learning.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Aldergrove Secondary School unveils student-made mural project

“Some of the characters are elephants in the story so we get the kids to move from one page to the other page like an elephant with their elephant trunk, or they hop in between the pages and things like that, so they can really fully understand the physical literacy as well as the literature piece,” describes Fernandes.

The project involved the school’s PAC (Parent Advisory Council). The PAC helped research the company to source the book, found the story, and paid for the pages which were printed at Walnut Grove Secondary’s print shop.

It was a collaboration which the school PAC strongly supported especially in this pandemic.

“We’re very excited to see something that families can do together, while we’re restricted – not being able to go anywhere, places to go, but something fun that families can do outside,” says Jenn Pyper, Lynn Fripps PAC President.

READ ALSO: Going the extra mile, Langley Secondary teacher hailed education hero

The PAC is taking it one step further and inviting families to continue the literacy journey after hours.

“We’re promoting a family flashlight walk so families can come in the late afternoon, when it is dark, and use their flashlights to read the story,” adds Pyper.

The project is popping up in other schools in the District. Fernandes says her colleague at Langley Meadows Community School, Teacher Librarian Jen Martins along with a Physical Education teacher, created an original version, doing most of the design and development last Summer. The school is already working on their third story. Also, twelve other stories will be available throughout the District thanks in part to the Langley Literacy Network and the Langley Children Committee.

“As an educator, you really want them to love reading, that’s the goal! We want them to love reading, and seeing students laugh, they can connect reading with fun, joy, engagement, and they will want to read more.“ says Fernandes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleySchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Chainsaw carving icon Pete Ryan left an ‘enduring’ legacy of statues in Langley City

Just Posted

Lynn Fripps Elementary class go on a StoryWalk with Teacher Librarian Jennifer Fernandes during Family Literacy Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Walk-through stories at Lynn Fripps school in Langley

Willoughby K-5 school puts reading in motion

Pete Ryan, known all over the world for his chainsaw carvings, died on Friday, Jan. 8. He was 70 years old. (Contributed Photo/Dignity Memorial)
VIDEO: Chainsaw carving icon Pete Ryan left an ‘enduring’ legacy of statues in Langley City

Former councillor who brokered deals for the carvings says they should be better maintained

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: What hope means to a 10-year-old Langley child

Albee is a Grade 5 student who shared a few thoughts on the concept of hope

Members queue up at the Langley Costco in May of 2020. Staff at the store tested positive for the coronavirus in December (Langley Advance Times file)
New COVID cases reported at Langley Costco

Five in December, according to staff notices

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in the 6800 block Glover Road Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2021 (Curtis Kreklau/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash snarls traffic on Glover Road

Significant damage, but only minor injuries, reported in Sunday collision

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier sufferers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

(Photo: cstmikewoolley on Instagram)
TransLink ‘preparing for disruption’ as Canada Line union gears up for strike

Workers voted 98% in favour of striking back in November

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

Most Read