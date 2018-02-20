Walking tours and drumming offer indigenous look at Langley

Storyteller Fern Gabriel will lead tours of the Fort Langley Historic Site on Saturdays from Feb. 24 to March 31. (Langley Advance files)

By words or by music, people can learn about the culture and history of Kwantlen First Nations with spring events at the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

On Saturdays there are tours of the fort while on Sundays, there will be drumming and singing sessions.

Storyteller Fern Gabriel of Kwantlen First Nation will lead people on a one-hour tour on the grounds of the historic site.

The tours will begin in front of the Visitor Centre at noon and will feature the sculptures of Kwantlen artist Drew Atkins as a jumping off point. Tour participants will venture through the grove of trees outside the fort and will conclude on the fort grounds.

Tours take place starting Feb. 24. They happen each Saturday until March 31.

Sundays from Feb. 25 to March 11 are a chance to learn about indigenous culture through drumming and singing by members of the Kwantlen First Nation. The sessions are all at noon.

Both events are suitable for all ages and are free with paid admission or an annual pass.