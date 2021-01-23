Walnut Grove woman spreads cheer as winner of Langley Advance Times and Superstore contest

The third annual Win Everything You Didn’t Get for Christmas Contest received thousands of entries

Langley Advance Times publisher Lisa Farquharson and Real Canadian Superstore Langley manager Jason Pietzarka presented Kristi Kocherkewych with her $200 prize in the third annual Win Everything You Didn’t Get for Christmas Contest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Kristi Kocherkewych was pretty excited when she saw her name tagged in a Facebook post in January.

The tag came with a pleasant surprise – $200 – which she planned to use to bring cheer to other people as the winner of the third annual Win Everything You Didn’t Get for Christmas Contest.

“I was very excited when I saw my name,” she said.

The Langley Advance Times teamed up with Langley’s Real Canadian Superstore to offer people a chance to win $200 in gift cards to pick up the things that Santa didn’t leave under the Christmas tree.

“Reader reaction was phenomenal,” said publisher Lisa Farquharson.

The contest with a random draw asked people to say what they would use the money for and there were lots of interesting submissions, thousands in fact. The responses ranged from buying groceries and small appliances to diapers and gifts for others.

A Walnut Grove resident, Kocherkewych is a youth care worker in the Abbotsford School District and wanted to spread around her windfall.

“I would love to get some things for the students I work with at my school (hot chocolate, popcorn and other things for when we are chatting) and anything leftover I would love to get my family an air fryer to convince my hubby that they are useful,” she wrote in her entry.

