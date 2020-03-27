WATCH: 75-year-old mom shares daily dance video to keep Langley smiling

A mother daughter dance duo stuck at home, like many in Langley who are doing their part to help control the spread of a virus, is taking the opportunity to share a laugh.
Since mid-March Lisa Dew from Lisa’s School of Dance in Langley has been posting daily videos of her mother Darlene getting her groove on.
“My mom is up to her usual tricks,” Lisa captioned a video from March 18 of her mom stretching on a porch.
The “daily dose of smiles” features Darlene in a new video and a new wardrobe each day.
“For those that don’t know… this is my fantastic 75-year-old mother trying to keep the smile on everybody’s faces during these uncertain times,” Lisa said in a social media post.
“Sure hope we put a smile on your face,” she added.
