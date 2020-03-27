Darlene Dew, 75, shares a new dance video daily with the hope of brightening people’s spirit. (Lisa’s School of Dance/Facebook)

WATCH: 75-year-old mom shares daily dance video to keep Langley smiling

Darlene Dew dresses in a different costume for each video

A mother daughter dance duo stuck at home, like many in Langley who are doing their part to help control the spread of a virus, is taking the opportunity to share a laugh.

Since mid-March Lisa Dew from Lisa’s School of Dance in Langley has been posting daily videos of her mother Darlene getting her groove on.

READ MORE: B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

“My mom is up to her usual tricks,” Lisa captioned a video from March 18 of her mom stretching on a porch.

The “daily dose of smiles” features Darlene in a new video and a new wardrobe each day.

“For those that don’t know… this is my fantastic 75-year-old mother trying to keep the smile on everybody’s faces during these uncertain times,” Lisa said in a social media post.

“Sure hope we put a smile on your face,” she added.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
