Watch for lemonade stands around Langley on Saturday, Aug. 26

Thomas Martini, owner, president and CEO of Vitrum Glass Group, is bringing Lemonade Day to Langley. (Vitrum/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Lemonade will provide a sweet way for local kids to learn about running a business.

Langley’s Vitrum Glass Group is bringing the Lemonade Day program to the community, inviting kids to sign up to have lemonade stands on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“When I learned about Lemonade Day from one of my U.S. business friends and how it provides young individuals with practical life skills, promotes money and financial experience in a fun way, I was eager to be involved,” said Thomas Martini, owner, president and CEO of Vitrum. “It is a great opportunity for community engagement and aligns perfectly with one of the Vitrum team’s core values of knowledge and learning.

Martini grew up in rural Langley so he never had a lemonade stand as a child but said his parents supported him learning about entrepreneurship and business.

A lemonade stand provides the key lessons about how to run a business, including creating a business plan, how to determine stock needs, what type of lemonade to offer, pricing, marketing, customer service, and more. Once they figure out where to set up their stand, they register the location so thirsty customers can find them on the Lemonade Day map.

”Lemonade Day is a fantastic way to provide our children with hands-on learning where the kids will gain practical knowledge by creating and managing their lemonade stands, from business planning to customer service. These essential skills are not only applicable to lemonade stands but also to various life scenarios,” he noted.

But Lemonade Day also asks the kids to share a portion of their proceeds in their community.

Participating in the program is free. Kids can be registered online at lemonadeday.org/langley-bc. They receive the resources they need to run their stands so that 100 per cent of the money is their profit, that’s possible because of the local sponsorship by Vitrum.

The winner in Langley will go on to compete for the National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award, against winners from other communities.

Martini is looking forward to Langley’s first Lemonade Day and encourages the public to seek out these young entrepreneurs. He expects to drink a lot of lemonade that day.

“I will be supporting my two kids with their lemonade stand but will also spend some time visiting the lemonade stands around the community,” he said. “I encourage everyone to take part in this experience as well. It’s a fantastic chance to explore, enjoy some refreshing lemonade, and show your support for these budding business owners.”

