Watch Impress Focus TV and see Surrey Memorial Hospital in a whole new way

New video series shares the hospital’s invaluable work

Surrey residents now have a new way to see the vitally important work being done at Surrey Memorial Hospital through Impress Focus TV, a new video series from Black Press Media and the Surrey Now-Leader.

The series, hosted by Jane Adams, President and CEO of the Surrey Hospital Foundation, focuses on the hospital’s various departments, ranging from the children’s unit, to the breast health clinic, and more. Many of the episodes feature doctors from those units.

“Boldness, love, and intense pride for our community drives everything we do here, Adams says in the first episode. “We’re all in. Please join us.”

Episode 1 examines the hospital’s children’s health centre. In fact, the next time you see a hockey broadcast from Rogers Arena, look closely at that gigantic crowd and imagine every person in the arena is a child in need of hospital care, Adams explains. Then double it. That’s the number of children seen each year at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Focus TV is part of Black Press Media’s Impress TV network, which offers marketers exclusive category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

The concept behind Black Press Impress TV is simple: marketers can select to sponsor a specific category, such as Real Estate, Health & Wellness or other category.

Black Press Media owns and operates more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract more than 2.8 million users per month.

“There’s a huge demand for video content, and we’re excited to see Impress TV growing so quickly,’’ says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of Black Press Media’s Online Operations in Canada. “We plan to expand it across our entire network in the coming year.”

In addition to Surrey’s Impress Focus TV, channels featuring real estate, pets, home renovation, health care services and more have been set up in communities across the province, with more and more cities coming online.

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities in Surrey, email Dal Hothi at dal.hothi@surreynowleader.com

