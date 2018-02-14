WATCH: Seeking homes for hounds in Langley

A greyhound adoption group is looking for new owners.

A trio of friendly greyhounds visited Langley’s Tisol Pet Nutrition and Supply on Saturday to promote adopting former racing dogs.

Members of Greyhound Pets Inc. visited along with their adopted pets, a monthly drop-in that lets people meet the dogs and learn about the possibility of taking one home.

Rob Moore’s greyhound, Rocky, is six years old and was a racing dog in Ireland. Like many racing dogs, he had a very brief career at the track, coming in second to last in a single race.

But he wound up in a kennel in Washington State, where Greyhound Pets is based.

“I fell in love with him instantly,” said Moore.

WATCH: How GreyhoundPets works

Rocky loves kids and now lives with his owner in the Mission area.

They are friendly and quiet, but they aren’t exactly like every other dog.

“The only real difference is they don’t know a home,” he said. Greyhounds raised in racing kennels don’t recognize stairs nor glass doors.

Greyhound Pets Inc. visits Tisol on the Langley Bypass the second Saturday of every month.