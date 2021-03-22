‘We love the people here in the community and want to stay,’ says Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder

Foundation’s building in downtown Aldergrove is up for sale, forcing thrift shop to find new location

Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation has had their thrift shop in Aldergrove for just about three-and-a-half years now, but the non-profit may have to find a new location.

Founder Cheryl Young said the owners of their building at 2978 272nd St have decided to sell.

Previously based in Langley City, the same situation occurred – forcing them to move to where they are now.

“We love the people here in the community and want to stay here,” Young assured.”We just need a need home.”

Fibromyalgia is a medical disorder characterized by chronic widespread pain, debilitating fatigue, sleep disturbance, and joint stiffness.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not just about our thrift shop’: Alder Inn plans asked to include community parking

The foundation funds initiatives through their volunteer-run thrift shop, including supportive housing, support groups, and public awareness.

Young and partner Nigel was in the midst of fundraising for an affordable complex where Fibromyalgia sufferers can stay while also looking for a new rancher-style home themselves.

Young said they were told by former MLA Daryl Pleccas to move to Aldergrove in 2017; a move she said the foundation was more than happy to make.

But since then, hardships, including the construction of the Alder Inn taking away their parking and COVID-19 causing significant changes in how many people could enter at one time – or even when the shop could open – have made the journey to keep Wellspring’s doors open difficult.

Unsure what the time-frame is for the sale, Young assures they will be in their current location for the time being. Their lease is technically not up until August of 2022, but noted that anything can change.

“Come to visit us and please lend love and support by helping us raise funds to secure a new location in Aldergrove,” Young added.

Founded in 2006, the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation is a registered Canadian charity.

For more information about the organization, call 778-278-3697.

New hours for the Thrift Shoppe are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m and Saturday 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

“It’s about staying together and making the world better,” Young concluded.

AldergroveLangley Township