Weather didn’t deter die-hard Langley car enthusiasts

Brookswood Secondary school closed out the car show season with its second annual event.

Dean McIntosh manouvred his new car around the parking lot of Brookswood Secondary – with a little help from his mom and dad, Nicole and Colin. The Willougby family recently restored the 1960s pedal car. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Colin McIntosh returned to his alma mater Sunday, bringing his wife Nicole, their young son Dean, and his recently restored sports car.

But this was no ordinary vehicle.

The 1960s model stood out from the 100-plus classic and custom cars that filled the Brookswood Secondary school’s main parking lot this weekend.

This one took the Willoughby family only a month to restore, Colin boasted.

He picked it up this summer at a swap meet. And, after banged out a few dents, repaired the three-foot-long chassis, painted it a metallic blue, and installed new steering controls, he turned it over to his wife to redo all the upholstery.

Well, Colin said, it was recently completed and Sunday was actually its first show ‘n’ shine.

Needless to say, it attracted a fair amount of attention – but the reason being that it was being driven by a two-and-a-half-year-old little boy and the fact that the vehicle in question was a retrofitted pedal car.

Despite a misty morning, die hard car enthusiasts still came out for the second annual Brookswood Secondary car show, said school principal John Pusic.

“We’re excited to be here today. A sunny, no actually it’s raining. A very rainy Sunday and it’s our second annual car show and despite the rain…” he reported more than 100 cars had rolled in by 11 a.m.

In addition to the staff and parents involved in organizing the event, he thanked all the students who were participating.

“Lots of people involved. This year, we’ve got all of our leadership kids involved, all our music kids involved. Lots of students who are helping organize the day.”

Pusic called it an “awesome” fundraiser for the school, noting it will benefit the breakfast program, as well as the music and automotive programs “and hopefully the entire school body,” he said.

“Events like this, where people come together to make something cool happen in this community is what we’re about at Brookswood,” the principal concluded.

Parent organizer Angie Venne was elated with the turnout, despite the “less than ideal” weather.

“We’ve had just constant support, and it’s been amazing,” she said. “We just really, really appreciated it. This is all for the kids, and that’s why we’re here.”

