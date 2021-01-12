Tina Rahn created eggfinder.ca to help people find farm-fresh eggs by going online. (Nick McKay/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Tina Rahn created eggfinder.ca to help people find farm-fresh eggs by going online.

Web site for fresh egg fans launched by Langley woman

Want farm fresh but aren’t sure where to find it? Tina Rahn can help

Ask Tina Rahn what her favourite eggs are, and the resident of the Murrayville neighbourhood in Langley Township laughs.

“I love the blue and green eggs,” she says.

“It’s like having Easter every day.”

Rahn has created a website for people like her, who love fresh-from-the-farm eggs.

At eggfinder.ca, people can choose from a map of local farm fresh eggs in Langley, Aldergrove, Surrey and Chilliwack.

Her page is for anyone selling farm fresh eggs in BC.

She had the idea after dealing with occasional shortages.

“My regular egg lady was always out of eggs,” she recalled.

When Rahn had the idea for an online listing of eggs sellers, she posed a question to people on a Murrayville community page, asking how many would be interested.

It was a popular idea, and Rahn went online in April.

She has so far added about 30 sellers, mostly in the local area, but some from as far away as Chase and Kelowna.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Andy’s Eggs’ a tribute to one of Fort Langley’s beloved farmers

Sellers are asked to send their address, price per dozen of eggs and any specific instructions like whether they prefer calling or texting first.

The fresh-egg sellers currently listed range in size and approach, with some producing as many as 60 eggs a day while others have smaller numbers of birds and thus fewer eggs, usually from chickens that are pastured and fed an organic feed.

A number are traditional roadside stands while others sell at the farm gate an one producer sells from their carport.

Prices run around $5 to $8 a dozen.

Many suggest texting or messaging before coming by to make sure there are eggs in stock.

“It’s totally free [to be listed],” Rahn explained.

“I just do it because I want to. It’s a way we can buy local and support those in our community.”

READ ALSO: B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

She developed her taste for fresh eggs when she moved to Langley over five years ago and would like to see the map expand to cover all of B.C. and then, “do it Canada-wide.”

Demand for so-called specialty (free run, free range and organic) eggs is growing in B.C.

Figures for the most recent year stats were available from the BC Egg marketing Board show that demand for specialty eggs rose in B.C. from $64 million in 2018 to $70 million in 2019.


Tina Rahn created eggfinder.ca to help people find farm-fresh eggs by going online.
