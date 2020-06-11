The third annual Share It Forward campaign runs from Thursday, June 11 to June 17. (Save On Foods image)

Week-long food bank fundraiser running at several Langley stores

Funds will go to local food banks throughout Western Canada

The Langley-based grocery chain Save-On-Foods is encouraging shoppers to grab Western Family products from June 11 to 17 so it can donate to food banks across Western Canada.

While this is the third annual Share It Forward campaign, there has been a surge in demand for help from food banks. Save-On-Foods is aiming to donate $300,000 to its food bank partners in every community served from Vancouver Island to Winnipeg to Whitehorse and everywhere in between.

“With more Western Canadians relying on food banks during this crisis, it’s absolutely critical that we do our part to come together to support our neighbours,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. “The work our food bank partners do for their communities is so important, especially now. I am so proud of the results of our last two Share It Forward events and I can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

The seven-day event will see half of all net proceeds of every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare stores across Western Canada donated directly to local food banks. All donations will stay in the communities they were raised.

Annual donations of food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million are distributed to local food banks, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store fundraisers.

The chain has 170 stores operating under the Save-On-Foods, Urban Fare, PriceSmart Foods and Bulkley Valley Wholesale banners in more than 100 Western Canadian communities.

Food Bank

