Week-long lead up to Aldergrove Fair

Robin McIntosh is president of the Aldergrove Fair and speaks to efforts to make it into a week-long community-wide event. (Special to The Star)

Much effort has gone in to expanding community involvement and engagement with the Aldergrove Fair Days, and much more will come in the years to come.

For 110 years, Aldergrove Fair has been about celebrating community, and what better way to do that than to expand to include community-based happenings leading up to the fair, said president Robin McIntosh.

He’s referring specifically to efforts made this year to grow the fair beyond the fairgrounds and beyond the traditional fair weekend by asking local businesses and community associations to host small events or happenings during the days just ahead of the fair.

RECENT: Dogs, fast draw, and tractor pulls among favourite events returning to Aldergrove Fair

He pointed to three-brewery tour being offered Tuesday, July 12, where Locality Brewing offers a field-to-glass journey of their honey lager.

Also on tap that same day, there will be three, two-hour guided tours of Mike and Suzanne Robinson’s seven-acre private Yewstone Gardens.

While there are only a few pre-fair events this year, he envisions these community happenings will help build excitement and momentum for the fair itself, and moreover help celebrate community and reconnect the people and businesses of Aldergrove, McIntosh said.

“It was one of those crazy ideas that’s taking root,” he said. “We really see this each year getting bigger and bigger as people see the success of it.”

For more details, people can visit the fair website.

RELATED: A bigger and better Aldergrove Fair is in the works

.

AldergroveFestival