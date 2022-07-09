Welcome to a week of fun in Aldergrove

fair is back in-person, starting with a movie night Thursday and featuring a weekend packed with fun

from Robin McIntosh/Special to The Star

Let me tell you all about the incredible events that we have planned for you at the “Live” Aldergrove Fair from July 14 to 17.

You will not want to miss it!

First of all, we created a whole week of activities to share with you!

The Aldergrove Fair is partnering with events throughout our community from July 12 to 14, with garden and craft beer tours, as well as some great sporting demonstrations! Check out our website for details.

The Aldergrove Fair will officially begin a day earlier than normal, with a double header “Movie Night at the Fair” on Thursday, July 14.

Warm up with some amazing calypso music at 4 p.m., before the evening kick starts with the brand new animated movie, The Bad Guys, at 6:15 and continues with the original Guardians of the Galaxy at 8:15.

Otter Co-op is sponsoring the event and is bringing popcorn. These two great movies will be presented on our amazingly vibrant “Aldytron” LED wall panel.

On Friday, our gates open at 3 p.m. for the early birds, and revs up with the Aldy Show ‘N’ Shine starting at 6 p.m., where hotrods and antique cars will delight every car enthusiast.

Saturday comes fully loaded with exceptional events, games, and performances.

Our Kidz Zone has lots of free entertainment and we have some great rides in our Game Zone, where you can buy bracelets for “all day” or “all weekend.” The kids will thank you for it.

The BC Fast Draw Championship will include the celebrity shoot-out at high noon, the antique tractor pullers are revved and roaring to return, and festive tents are loaded with exciting interactive displays where you can participate or simply enjoy the view.

Calling all hockey fans! Don’t be surprised if you see members of the Vancouver and Abbotsford Canucks at their display throughout the weekend. How often do you get up close and personal with your local heroes?

To wet your whistle, we have an open beverage garden, so you will be able to quench your thirst with favourite selections of a national beer, local craft breweries, local wine, or something non-alcoholic while enjoying some great fare from our food vendors.

Our opening ceremonies begin with a prayer and welcoming song from leaders of the Kwantlen First Nation, words of support from our community leaders, and conclude with a loud festive salute from the Thunderbird fast draw team.

RECENT: Dogs, fast draw, and tractor pulls among favourite events returning to Aldergrove Fair

The rest of Saturday is filled with magic, music, fun, and concludes with… wait for it… a celebration of fireworks at 10:20 p.m.

Join us Sunday for cowboy church, then stick around for more festivities and fun for everyone including some dog agility shows, dancing, and a great selection of music and magic on our main stage.

Remember, admission to the Aldergrove Fair is by donation only… so everyone is welcome!

Come and experience the traditional, come and experience something brand new, but above all: come and enjoy the unique world class fun of the Aldergrove Fair… just never get in a gator if Aldy is driving!

RELATED: A bigger and better Aldergrove Fair is in the works

See you at the fair!

For a complete schedule, check our website.

– Robin McIntosh, president

.

.

AldergroveFestival