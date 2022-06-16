Well-known Langley artist raising money for Critter Care

Susan Falk is showcasing her still-life and figurative paintings at a local gallery until June 24

Langley artist Susan Falk is presenting her still-life and figurative paintings at the Kube Gallery until June 24. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ideas and inspiration can pop up “at the least expected moments,” said Susan Falk, a well-known community artist.

The full-time Langley painter says that’s her experience.

“Like a friend stopping in for a visit and you just have to paint her in that vintage yellow peasant blouse or a visit to the beautiful Niche Boutique in Fort Langley, and you stop in your tracks as you walk in the door. Or the French-inspired display of artfully arranged roses capture you to the point of, I have to paint this,” shared Falk.

A life-long artist and veteran teacher, Falk has been involved in the Fraser Valley arts community for decades.

Presenting her work at the Kube Gallery in Langley, Falk is currently showcasing her still-life and figurative paintings until Friday, June 24.

The figurative paintings reflect the artist’s experience working with her masked model, Katherine Siemens, during the last two years.

The still-life floral paintings are painted with impressionistic jewel tones, reflecting light in glass vases, “sharing to the viewer that often we think of flowers as a kindness to each other in our daily lives,” she elaborated.

An animal lover, Falk is donating a portion of proceeds from her exhibition to Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society.

“It is for all the work they do to protect and rehabilitate the many displaced animals due to our disappearing forests and wetlands,” she said.

Flak’s professional foray into art began as a makeup artist in the fashion and film industry.

Later, after years of studying painting and eventually selling her work, she transitioned into her career as a full-time painter and part-time instructor. Falk has also served on the board of directors for The Fort Gallery. And, she is currently part of the Langley Centennial Museum advisory aommittee.

Collaborating with poets and environmentalists, Falk was honoured with an environmental hero award from the Township of Langley. And in 2015, she was invited to show her life-sized bears and salmon paintings in a one-woman show in Kyoto, Japan.

Her paintings have helped many local organizations with their fundraising events. In the past, for instance, her paintings raised more than $70,000 for the Langley Memorial Hospital.

For more information on her current exhibition, people can email info@kubegallery.com.

