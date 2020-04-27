WereInThisTogether: Elderly woman created Canadian-themed tribute banner

Know to hang decorations off their deck, a Langley City couple offer a few words of encouragement

This handmade banner hangs on the deck of a 204th Street complex, offering assurances that #WereInThisTogether. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

#We’re In This Together

I’m a senior (artist/crafter/sewer) who lives in a primarily senior neighbourhood in a senior building.

Our street (in the 5300-block of 204th Street, close to No Frills grocery) has a lot of traffic – both vehicles and foot traffic.

We’ve lived here for 23 years and know there are a lot of seniors who are alone here.

Also, a good amount of other seniors walk their dogs past our building.

The folks who’ve lived in this area for any amount of time, know I put up banners for most occasions (Christmas, Easter, Halloween, etc.), we have the perfect set up on our patio, to do so. They look forward to seeing what I create and hang for all to see.

Why did I do the banner?

To let the others in our building and passersby know we’re all in this mess together – they’re not alone and that we CAN do this, we are CANadians!

Many have stopped and taken photos – some have yelled up to us (hubby and myself) when we’ve been on our patio, with their thumbs up after reading it.

It’s just a simple way to make us and our neighbourhood feel a little more connected in these uncertain times.

I’ve also been making fabric masks and supplying them to the neighbourhood (have sold 72 so far) for only $5 each, to cover my costs.

Many of the seniors in this neighbourhood are low-income and want fabric masks, however, either they can’t find any, aren’t able to make their own, or, they can’t pay from $10 to $30 each like most people want for them.

We’re not rich by any means, but we have more than many of our neighbours do, so we have no intentions of making a profit off of this horrendous pandemic.

I have a nice stock-pile of appropriate white fabric and elastic to make another 50, which we’re sure will sell soon.

That’s our story – nothing spectacular, just trying to keep busy and be of some help and/or encouragement to others.

Take care – be safe!

Rhonda Spooner

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

