WereInThisTogether: Kind notes to seniors so appreciated

A Langley chef is thanked for showing kindness to residents of a Surrey care home

#We’re In It Together

I would like to put out a BIG THANK to a frontline worker, my husband Lloyd Sawatsky.

Everyday, for close to two months, he’s been working six days a week making the best healthy delicious meals for the elderly at Sunnyside Manor [in Surrey].

The other day, he took time out of his busy day and sat in his office and wrote out cards of hope to all the residents: “We are thinking of you and we will get through this together, Best regards your Chef Lloyd at Sunnyside Manor.”

Lloyd, you made many people’s day with that wonderful act of kindness.

We ALL LOVE YOU SWEETHEART!

Shirley Sawatsky,Langley Township

