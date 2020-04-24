#WereInThisTogether: Kind notes to seniors so appreciated

A Langley chef is thanked for showing kindness to residents of a Surrey care home

#We’re In It Together

I would like to put out a BIG THANK to a frontline worker, my husband Lloyd Sawatsky.

Everyday, for close to two months, he’s been working six days a week making the best healthy delicious meals for the elderly at Sunnyside Manor [in Surrey].

RELATED STORY: We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

The other day, he took time out of his busy day and sat in his office and wrote out cards of hope to all the residents: “We are thinking of you and we will get through this together, Best regards your Chef Lloyd at Sunnyside Manor.”

Lloyd, you made many people’s day with that wonderful act of kindness.

We ALL LOVE YOU SWEETHEART!

Shirley Sawatsky,Langley Township

.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two-year-old Langley girl recovering after 10-hour surgery to remove tumour

Just Posted

Selection is in, Fraser Valley football star becomes a Steeler

Chase Claypool joins the NFL and is heading to Pittsburgh following Friday’s NFL Draft pick

#WereInThisTogether: Kind notes to seniors so appreciated

A Langley chef is thanked for showing kindness to residents of a Surrey care home

Langley Mountie creates tribute to fallen officer

RCMP officer puts up a tribute to slain Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson

Aldergrove mom tackles community’s ‘out of hand’ trash problem

Jocelyn Titus has ignited a growing local movement of pickers to ‘care for her kids’ planet’

Dutch liberation marked with tulips at Langley care home

Seniors received tulips thanks to a local bulb company

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Most Read