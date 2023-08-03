President of the West Fine Arts Show, Brian Croft, at a past exhibition. (Langley Advance Times files)

West Fine Arts Show returns to Langley for 14th year

25 artists will display their work at the Coastal Hotel and Convention Centre from Aug. 11 to 12

Former Langley resident, Joie Pare, is returning to home land to showcase her latest artwork for the 14th year of the West Fine Art Show.

Pare lived on a horse farm with her mom in the south otter neighbourhood of Langley Township before moving east to the small community of Westbridge.

“It’s so different from the city,” she shared. “I have acreage that borders crown land, so there is an endless amount of inspiration literally out my front door.”

While her inspiration comes from many things, Pare has always been drawn to wildlife and nature for her art.

“I love the outdoors and do many activities that bring me deep into nature where people are few. I hunt, fish, hike, off-road, [and] I always have my camera for reference photos to paint from,” she explained.

Joie Pare is a former Langley resident and will be showcasing her work at the West Fine Art Show on Aug. 11 and 12. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Growing up on a horse farm, Pare was especially inspired by horses when she was young. Her mom was an artist as well, and her parents encouraged her to pursue their shared passion.

“I like to compose many elements into one painting, rather than paint a whole scene from one photo. I like to paint the environment, the forest, mountains, a hillside, and add an animal or bird as an accessory,” Pare said.

Pare is one of 25 Canadian artists being featured at the show, which is in partnership with Langley Hospice Society. A quarter of proceeds raised through art sales will benefit the local society.

Brian Croft, president and organizer of the show, said this will be the largest show yet.

“In all the years of doing this show, this will be the largest ever with 25 artists,” Croft said.

The show will be in the Cascades Ballroom of the Coastal Hotel and Convention Centre located at 20393 Fraser Hwy, and will be open from 12 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12.

Admission and parking is free.

For more information or to see individual artists galleries, people can visit westart.ca.

West Fine Arts Show is a registered not-for-profit B.C. society which organizes fine art shows throughout the year.

