Organizers of fundraiser for school had to sit out 2020 due to COVID

A sample of what will be on sale at the first West Langley Elementary School market since the pandemic hit. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

After sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic, the West Langley Elementary School Christmas Market is back.

Organized by the school P.A.C. and coordinated by West Langley parent Sarah Hatch, the fundraiser for the school, on Saturday Nov. 20, is the first holiday market since 2019.

”It’s been so exciting to be planning the Christmas market again and spreading the joy,” Hatch commented.

“We are looking forward to seeing the community show up again.”

Hatch said 100 “amazing” vendors applied for 30 available spots.

It was a “challenge” winnowing that number down, Hatch remarked.

”It has also been a challenge to plan our COVID policies for the event when they are often changing or unclear.”

What the organizers are doing is limiting the number of people in the gym where the market will be held, taking information for contact tracing, and requiring masks.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation, and there will be door prizes.

More information can be found on the Facebook event listing https://fb.me/e/kcDo6sVz4.

West Langley Elementary School is located at 9403 212th St.

The list of vendors includes Old Ivy Style, Urban Candle Company, Sweetlegs Maple Ridge with Melissa, Usborne Books, Michelle Jager – Norwex Independent Consultant, Village Botanicals, One Crafty Keeper, Star Shine Studios, Franco’s Wood Working, Makin’ It Nice Aunty T’s Soap Kitchen, Creating Explorations, Missygirl Soaps, Driftwood Ambitions, Sew Cute Creations, Ginny’s knit and stitch creations, Vanilla Bean Bake Shop, Carrot Bottom Studios, Forgotten Toys, Butler’s Bounty, Teapot Lady, Fly Box, Sweet Valley Cookies, Designs by Tiffany, Wicked Bath and Body Products, Kaden’s Cotton Candy and Modern Wreaths.

