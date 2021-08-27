What luck! Aldergrove woman finds four-leaf, five-leaf and six-leaf clovers

Daily stroll through local park yields a unique find for a woman out with her dog

Tina Farrell found a four-leaf clover on her morning walk, then a five-leaf clover and then a six-leaf clover in Aldergrove Athletic Park. (Tina Farrell/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Tina Farrell is hoping to spread some luck around Aldergrove.

On her daily morning walk Thursday, she came across a four-leaf clover at the Aldergrove Athletic Park. Then she noticed a five leaf clover on the same plant.

“It’s definitely a four leaf clover and beside it a five leaf,” she said.

Carrying on with her stroll, accompanied by her dog, Dallas, she decided to head back to the same area to search for more.

She got online to do some quick research and read that finding a five-leaf clover is pretty rare.

“The five leaf is typically one in a million,” she said.

The site also noted that there may be six-leaf clovers in the same area.

“So I went back there and what did I find, a six leaf,” Farrell said.

The 61-year-old has called Aldergrove home for about four years had lived in Maple Ridge prior to that for about two decades. Born in Great Britain, she came over as a nanny in 1978 and made a life in Canada.

She did pick the three distinctive leaves to preserve and put in a picture frame. It will decorate the wall of her husband’s room in the nearby care home where Ken lives.

Her daily routine involves the walk with Dallas, then them going to see Ken.

After her lucky find, Farrell called a friend from the nearby community garden to let her know about the plant in case she wanted to hunt for a lucky leaf and showed the location to a municipal worker so hopefully it would be cordoned off from park mowing.

The lucky find also has her thinking about a special purchase – a lottery ticket.

“I think I will, see if they have any of those Irish scratch tickets,” she said.

Farrell admits to being a green thumb and that she is usually on the watch for special clover leaves when out for walks. She was a longtime member of the Maple Ridge Garden Club and loves gardening, though is unable to do it currently.

But she does volunteer one day each week at the Aldergrove Food Bank which benefits from fresh produce grown at the community garden near where she found the special clover leaves.

.

A six-leaf clover found in Aldergrove Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Tina Farrell/Special to the Aldergrove Star)