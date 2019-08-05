Even on a hot day like Sunday, this is what a well-bred woman would wear, Dana Repp explained. (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)

What they wore: a ‘fur trade fashion’ show recalls how it was way back when

Event a lead-in to the Brigade Days procession through Fort Langley

As Sue Morhun, in character as “Popcorn Kate,” was about to explain what a “camp follower” did in the days of the fur trade, one mother made a discreet exit with her small son in tow.

She needn’t have worried.

Morhun’s explanation was carefully laden with euphemisms designed to keep the show family-friendly.

It was a blisteringly hot Sunday, and the models for the “fur trade fashion show” at historic Fort Langley were wearing considerably more than their audience.

As people in shorts and and summer tops wilted under the shelter of a shade awning, trying to cool themselves with fans, Dana Rep was explaining the multiple layers she was wearing as a well-dressed upper-class womant.

The secret, she explained, was the hoops, that hold the fabric of her dress out and allow a bit of a breeze.

Another model explained that the advantage of being a lower-class male in that society was the ability to wear clothes that were better suited for scorching hot days, including a loin cloth that was better for feeling the breeze.

READ MORE: An undercover look at old time fashion during Brigade Days in Fort Langley

It was a preview of Monday’s Brigade Days, when historical renactors recreate the arrival of the fur trade boats at Fort Langley.

It will begin with a bagpipe march through downtown Fort Langley at 12:30 p.m., arriving riverside in time to meet the fur brigades in their canoes.

For Morhun, who used to manage heritage services in Langley, dressing up in character “was a chance to play at history” and well worth the trip in from Oliver, where she now lives.

An equally big appeal is the community of like-minded history buffs who volunteer for Brigade days.

“We’re like family,” Morhun observed.

Schedule of events for Monday:

10:00 a.m. Flag-raising Ceremony

10:30 a.m. Blacksmithing

11:00 a.m. Fort Langley 101

11:30 a.m. Historic Weapons Demo

12:00 p.m. Hands On History

12:00 p.m. Farm and Garden

12:30 p.m. Bagpipe Procession from Fort to Marina Park

1:00 p.m. Arrival of the Fur Brigades

1:30 p.m. Procession from Marina Park back to James Douglas Statue

2:00 p.m. Fort Langley 101

2:30 p.m. Musical encampment

3:00 p.m. Historic Weapons Demo

3:30 p.m. Hands on History

4:00 p.m. Fort Langley 101

4:45 p.m. Flag Lowering Ceremony

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Sue Morhun in character as “Popcorn Kate.” (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)

This was the only set of clothes a man in the lower classes would wear. (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)

Graham MacDonell modelled a red serge outfit. (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)

Yes, it was hot out, but that wouldn’t keep people back in old days from wearing heavy, dark clothing. (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley meat lovers rejoice

Just Posted

What they wore: a ‘fur trade fashion’ show recalls how it was way back when

Event a lead-in to the Brigade Days procession through Fort Langley

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Reservoir taking shape in Willougbhy

Once finished, people will be able to use the reservoir as a viewing platform

Crime rates higher but declining in Langley City compared to Township

Langley City’s crime rates appear to be dropping from a recent peak

Langley’s Darvill hits grand slam as Canadian baseball team beats Colombia 10-3 at Pan Ams

Several B.C. athletes competing in Lima, Peru

Life in public-shooting-era America: ‘You can’t just not go’

More than thirty people have died in less than a week in mass shootings across the U.S.

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

Person in ‘serious condition’ after being struck by a train near White Rock

Witnesses reported that the man is OK

Coquitlam mayor ‘heartbroken,’ but says not to ‘vilify’ COS after death of bear family

Three bears euthanized after getting habituated

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Most Read