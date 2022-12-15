Iris Zeller, Nuala Adderly, Yvonne Menear, Glenda Harley, and Rebecca Chapman shared their favourite Christmas movies. (Black Press Media collage)

Iris Zeller, Nuala Adderly, Yvonne Menear, Glenda Harley, and Rebecca Chapman shared their favourite Christmas movies. (Black Press Media collage)

Whatcha watchin’? Langley seniors share their favourite holiday movies

White Christmas received the most votes in our informal survey of what to watch during the holidays

What is your favourite Christmas movie and why?

We put that question to some local seniors as the community was getting into the holiday spirit.

• Yvonne Menear: White Christmas (1954, staring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen)

“I like the music and the dancing, I like the whole storyline. I just like the whole theme. It’s a love story, It’s got music. It’s got respect for the military. Plus it’s Christmas.”

• Nuala Adderly: Miracle on 34th Street (1947, staring Natalie Wood, Maureen O’Hara, Edmund Gwenn, and John Payne)

“I watch it every year. That what nice about it. I forget until I watch it the next year again. And of course I’m a sucker for Christmas.”

• Glenda Harley, Frosty the Snowman (animated)

This one is a favourite with the grandchildren.

“It’s kind of neat how the kids get into it.”

• Iris Zeller, White Christmas

“I like that scenery. I like the dancing. I like the music and I like the storyline. To me, it’s very Christmasy. “

• Rebecca Chapman, A Christmas Carol (1951, staring Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Mervyn Johns, Hermione Baddeley)

“Because it’s traditional. I watch it every year [since childhoold], and I’m 65.”

.

• READ MORE: And then there’s the Christmas movies that will never be classics

• READ MORE: Many Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed in Langley and nearby

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kimz Angels’ first weekend collects $8K for needy
Next story
Brookswood businesses celebrate Christmas with the community

Just Posted

Iris Zeller, Nuala Adderly, Yvonne Menear, Glenda Harley, and Rebecca Chapman shared their favourite Christmas movies. (Black Press Media collage)
Whatcha watchin’? Langley seniors share their favourite holiday movies

Sea Spray won their third straight Arena Lacrosse League West Division match, downing Shooting Eagles 15-14 at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1. (Langley Events Centre)
One-goal wins for Sea Spray and Black Fish

The Giants brought home a win when they played in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver Giants head to capital, taking Wednesday night match against Royals

The Walnut Grove Gators took down the Argyle Pipers, 76 to 45, on Wednesday, Dec. 15. (Langley Events Centre/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Top girls basketball teams clash on first day to Langley’s Tsumura Invitational

Pop-up banner image