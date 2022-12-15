Whatcha watchin’? Langley seniors share their favourite holiday movies

What is your favourite Christmas movie and why?
We put that question to some local seniors as the community was getting into the holiday spirit.
• Yvonne Menear: White Christmas (1954, staring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen)
“I like the music and the dancing, I like the whole storyline. I just like the whole theme. It’s a love story, It’s got music. It’s got respect for the military. Plus it’s Christmas.”
• Nuala Adderly: Miracle on 34th Street (1947, staring Natalie Wood, Maureen O’Hara, Edmund Gwenn, and John Payne)
“I watch it every year. That what nice about it. I forget until I watch it the next year again. And of course I’m a sucker for Christmas.”
• Glenda Harley, Frosty the Snowman (animated)
This one is a favourite with the grandchildren.
“It’s kind of neat how the kids get into it.”
• Iris Zeller, White Christmas
“I like that scenery. I like the dancing. I like the music and I like the storyline. To me, it’s very Christmasy. “
• Rebecca Chapman, A Christmas Carol (1951, staring Alastair Sim, Kathleen Harrison, Mervyn Johns, Hermione Baddeley)
“Because it’s traditional. I watch it every year [since childhoold], and I’m 65.”
