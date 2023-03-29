What’s going on at the library in Langley?

A host of events are coming up in Fraser Valley Regional Library branches from Aldergrove to Willoughby.

Events for kids:

Babytimes

Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy

bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and

caregivers. This program is best suited to children ages 0 to 2.

Wednesdays

• Murrayville Library, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Thursdays

• Aldergrove Library, 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Fridays

• Muriel Arnason Library 9:30 – 10 a.m.

• Brookswood Library 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Storytimes

Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime! Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

Tuesdays

• Fort Langley Library 10 – 10:30 a.m.

• Muriel Arnason Library 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays

• Aldergrove Library 10:30 – 11 a.m.

• Brookswood 11 – 11:30 a.m.

• Murrayville Library 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursdays

• Dean Drysdale Library 10 – 10:30 a.m.

• Murrayville Library 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Let’s Build!

Mondays 3 – 4 p.m.

Murrayville Library

Children are welcome to come after school for free play with LEGO and Keva planks. Use your imagination to build a new creation! Suitable for ages 5 and up.

Lego & More Playtime

Mondays 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Muriel Arnason Library

The library will provide LEGO, Keva planks, and Magformers, all you need to bring is your imagination. Test your engineering skills while you build amazing structures. Drop-in fun for all ages!

LEGO & KEVA Club

Tuesdays 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Aldergrove Library

Come play, create and experiment!

Fun with Ozobots!

Friday, April 14, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Murrayville Library

Come check out FVRL’s littlest robot, the Ozobot! This miniature robot can be programmed with coloured markers. For ages 9 to 12, or younger children accompanied by an adult.

Drop-in Crafts

Monday, April 17, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Aldergrove Library

Let your imagination lead the way! Get creative at the library with a new craft each month.

Pyjama Storytime

Thursday, April 20, 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Aldergrove Library

Tuck into a story! Children and caregivers will be entertained with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and bring their favourite stuffie. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

STEAM Club

Thursday, April 27, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Aldergrove Library

Learn Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math the very best way — through play! Join to explore new toys and technologies.

Good Night, Earth Pyjama Storytime

Thursday, April 27, 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Muriel Arnason Library

Tuck into a story this spring and learn about helpful little critters! Children and caregivers will be entertained with stories, songs, rhymes and more! Kids are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and bring their favourite stuffie. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

Events for teens and adults

Knitting & Crochet Groups

Mondays: Muriel Arnason Library 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesdays: Murrayville Library 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: Fort Langley Library 1 – 3 p.m.

Thursdays: Fort Langley Library 10 am – 12 pm. and Aldergrove Library 1 – 3 p.m.

Conversation Circle

Sundays 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Muriel Arnason Library – Registration required.

Improve your English through conversation! Meet and chat with other English learners in a safe and supportive environment. Join the group every Sunday with monthly visits from community service providers! For all ages.

To register please contact Muriel Arnason Library at 604-532-5690 or email muriel.arnason.library@fvrl.bc.ca.

Morning Coffee Club

Wednesdays 9 – 11:45 a.m.

MurrayvilleLibrary

Socialize with other members of the community in a relaxed environment near our fireplace. The library will provide the coffee if you bring the conversation!

Tech Help for Seniors

Fridays 1 – 3 p.m.

Aldergrove Library – Registration Required

Get one-on-one technology help in a friendly atmosphere. Bring your questions and your device! The library will help you with questions about:

• Computer Basics — mousing, internet searching, Microsoft Word

• Tablet basics — downloading apps, eBooks, magazines

• Essentials of using eReaders or laptops

Please call Aldergrove Library at 604-856-6415 to register.

Murrayville Library Collectors Club

Thursday, April 6, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Murrayville Library

Do you have a historical object that has special meaning to you? Or are you a collector? Share your interest and latest finds with the community!

Adult Book Club

Monday, April 26, 2 – 3 p.m.

Aldergrove Library

Meet fellow book lovers and discuss a selected title. New members are welcome. Books are provided! Contact Aldergrove Library (604-856-6415) for more details.

Spirit of the Coast with Chris Cooper

Wednesday, April 26, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

For tLangley Library (Community Hall)

Join Chris Cooper for this special presentation of Spirit of the Coast. The story of four different canoes traveling the Coast of BC with visits to various communities from Alaska to Vancouver, including many visits with our First Nations peoples. The journeys of these four beautifully painted canoes were months in length and have had amazing impacts on hundreds of people.

