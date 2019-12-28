Where to toss your Christmas tree

This weekend, there will be several tree chipping events in Langley

On Saturday, Jan. 4th, Fields B.C. Cancer Society fundraiser will chip trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Fraser Highway on the north side, just east of 208th Street. (Langley Advance Tines file)

When Brent Japp was a Boy Scout with the former First Derby Hills Scout troop about 20 years ago, all of the different Scout troops in Langley would get together and run a Christmas tree chipping event “at the old Keg on 200th Street.”

Japp is now a Scout leader with the First Walnut Grove Scout troop, and said things have changed, “Langley is bigger” and Scout troops are doing their own, individual tree chipping events.

“It’s actually one of our biggest fundraisers” Japp told the Langley Advance Times.

Donations from the annual event help cover costs, especially for camping, by covering the cost of gear like tents and tarps, as well as rising camping fees at public parks.

“We try to avoid passing it on [park camping fees] to parents, because not all parents have that much money,” Japp explained.

The troop will be out Saturday, Jan. 4 and 11 starting at 9:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Secondary School at 8919 Walnut Grove Dr.

Chipping is by donation.

Tree pickup service is also available to Walnut Grove Residents for a minimum donation of $10 per tree by contacting treepickup@1stwalnutgrovescouts.ca or phoning 604-720-4805 to schedule a pickup.

Remember to remove all decorations, tinsel, and flocking.

Other tree chipping events in Langley include the following:

Saturday, Jan. 4

• Langley Girls Rugby Club will be at the Langley Rugby Club, 21280 Crush Cres. from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Donation is a minimum $10. Funds raised support the Langley Junior Girls European rugby tour in March 2020.

Refundable beverage containers will be accepted for the club’s bottle drive on site the same day.

• 1st Willoughby Scouts will be at Willoughby Elementary School, 20766 80th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick-up services are available in the Willoughby area (200 Street to 216th Street /66th Avenue to Highway 1) for a $10 minimum donation.

Pick up is available outside this area for a minimum $20.

Contact Susie at 604-619-6504 before Friday, Jan. 3 to book. A bottle drive will also be held on site.

• D.W. Poppy dry grad tree chipping and bottle drive fundraiser goes from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at D.W. Poppy school, 23752 52nd Ave.

• 2nd Langley Scout Group will be taking trees at Buckley Park at 19680 48th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Funds will help offset costs for camps and activities for Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts.

Drop-off tree chipping by donation. Donations of refundable bottles and cans accepted.

For details, contact Jeff at jeff@ramconst.com or 604-790-8157.

• Fields B.C. Cancer Society fundraiser will chip trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Fraser Highway on the north side, just east of 208th Street.

Chipping away at a cure, founded in 2016 by the Duncan family, operates on the first Saturday (Jan. 4) and Sunday (Jan.5) of the new year.

To have a Christmas tree picked up, visit www.chippingawayatacure.com.

No minimum donation is required. Donations go to the BC Cancer Foundation.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter