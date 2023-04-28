Bill and Arlene Pike are Langley pioneers, having lived most of their lives here, and found out on May 25, 2021, that they are Seniors of the Year for their contributions to the community. (Langley Advance Times)

Who are Langley’s outstanding seniors?

Seniors of the Year nominations are open and the deadline is May 15

The public can help choose the Langley Seniors of the Year.

The award is overseen by the Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre and it’s time to nominate deserving local seniors. The deadline to submit nominations is May 15.

“Local seniors aged 65 and over are nominated for the honour for their notable contributions to the community,” said Smitty Miller, the seniors centre manager of programs.

There’s some criteria to follow, such as residency requirements.

The people being nominated must live in either the City or Township, and must have lived in Langley for at least five years.

In the past, a woman and a man have been selected as Langley Seniors of the Year. Typically they are a couple but that is not always the case. The judges selected two local people who have done a great deal for the community.

“The nominees do not have to be a couple, but we like having both a man and woman – not absolutely necessary, though,” Miller noted.

Bill and Arlene Pike are the current Seniors of the Year. They were first named to the position in 2021 but with COVID shutdowns, there was little for them to do, and they ended up staying in the role for a few years.

The judges want to know what the nominees have done to contribute to the community, what organizations they’ve been with or helped, the length of service, and comments on just what their efforts have meant.

The winners are announced for Seniors Week in early June, and represent the seniors community at local events during the year.

The person being nominated must accept having their names put forward. The forms can be submitted at the seniors centre, 20605 51B Ave. and can be downloaded through the centre website.

