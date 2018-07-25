Who’s Who: Jeannine McCarthy

Awarded for her legacy of service to her community of Aldergrove

Jeannine McCarthy was presented with the Hilda Reddick Community Service Award at the Aldergrove Fair, in recognition of her long standing service to the community of Aldergrove and Langley.

In her retirement years Jeannine continues to serve as President of the Sts. Joachim and Ann Catholic Women’s League of Aldergrove, where she has volunteered for many years. This organization raises thousands of dollars every year which are donated to community groups, schools and charities.

She is also focused on fundraising in her position on the board of the foundation supporting Arcus Community Resources, which provides residential care to people with developmental, neurological and physical disabilities.

Jeannine was a founding member of Langley Hospice, which started around her kitchen table in the early 1980s. During that same period she helped found Langley Adult Daycare, which she then helped grow into Langley Senior Resources Society.

She has served on the boards of Langley Home Support, Langley Days, Langley Curling Club, B.C. Target Sports Ass’n., Langley Lions Ladies and many other organizations.

This spirit of service has also guided her professional life, beginning when she was a young district nurse counseling new mothers, to redefining the standard of care for people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia when she was a director of care at seniors’ facilities.

She developed training materials and programs for hospice volunteers, and taught health care workers the skills necessary to care for the mentally fragile elderly as an instructor at Vancouver Community College.

Up until last year Jeanine was helping organize Aldergrove Festival Days, where she lent her expertise in grant-writing and gaming applications, as well as running the annual Fair Days raffle.

Jeannine continues to be actively involved in her Aldergrove hometown in her retirement years and is a worthy recipient of the Hilda Reddick Community Service Award for 2018.

Previous story
Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Just Posted

Who’s Who: Jeannine McCarthy

Awarded for her legacy of service to her community of Aldergrove

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

For the second time in one week, a reported dog trapped in a vehicle turned out to be a stuffed toy

Langley Events Centre hosting ‘Top Cheese’ tourney

Fun three-on-three competition is on tap for young lacrosse players in mid-August.

Cancer drivers service running low on funds

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

B.C. Mounties say porn ransom demand is a scam

Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material

Most Read

  • Who’s Who: Jeannine McCarthy

    Awarded for her legacy of service to her community of Aldergrove