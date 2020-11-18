Williams Park to shine bright for visitors via drive-thru display

The annual Christmas tradition, which turns 30 this year, is open to spectators Nov. 28 to Dec. 30

Christmas in Williams Park will be going ahead this year, but as a COVID-19-friendly drive-thru style celebration.

Barbara Sharp, president of the Christmas in Williams Park Society, said in a Facebook post last month that they had received approval to proceed with the event in a very different manner.

“The event will be drive through only and all buildings including the washroom will be locked to the public,” she said. “Please make sure to use facilities prior to your drive through.”

2020 marks the 30th year for the annual Christmas light display, which will run Nov. 28 to Dec. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly.

“We will be opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. A car led by Mayor Jack Froese will be going through to officially kick things off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1,” Sharp explained.

The display has become an annual tradition for many across the Lower Mainland, who flock to take in the bright lights; an engagement even took place in the park last December.

Musical choirs, hot cider, and fresh treats have all been part of previous years, but due to COVID restrictions, much of the in-person touches will be cut – though “a few surprises” have been promised by organizers including a manger managed by Southridge Church and an activity connected with stars.

“There is no parking at all and no wandering through,” Sharp stressed. “People can circle through as many times as they want and go slow and maybe even stop to. take a picture if there isn’t anyone behind them. They just can’t get out of their vehicle.”

All lights and decor will be set on the outer ring along the road, meaning no one will be miss anything by remaining in their vehicle.

The Christmas in Williams Park Society told the Aldergrove Star they would be grateful for any donations to support all replacement costs for materials.

“For the first time we will offer e-transfer, debit and credit and cash at the site (non touch cash donations),” Sharp added.

The event is free, family friendly, and located at 6587 238 St in Langley Township.

Volunteers, who will be all working in their own family bubbles, will be wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.

Families who do want to volunteer can get in contact by emailing christmasinwilliamspark@shaw.ca.

“As we complete all our COVID protocols they will be announced here on Facebook and any other sites we can access,” she said.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Christmas-in-Williams-Park-Society

