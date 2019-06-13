(Christopher Lakusta photo)

Greater Langley parade expansion postponed until next year

Intstead of Ft. Langley and Willoughby, the Aldergrove parade will now begin at 9:45 a.m.

Organizer Mike Robinson of the Aldergrove Fair, announced Thursday the postponing of the Greater Langley Canada Day Parade, which was to include Willoughby and Fort Langley in its processions.

“We nearly got everything ironed out for expanding Aldergrove’s Canada Day Parade to include Willoughby and Fort Langley this year but unfortunately we’ve had to hold off on the expansion until 2020,” Robinson explained.

“There were several traffic planning issues we’ve been working on solving but it’s taken a lot longer than expected,” Robinson added.

“In the end we simply ran out of time to get the very many pieces all lined up.”

Instead, the fair committee has changed the Aldergrove parade start time to 9:45 a.m. (instead of 11 a.m.), to accomodate representatives of the Township.

The committee ensures the public that parade participants and Township liaisons in Willoughby and Fort Langley “are on board” for next year’s 30-kilometre-length parade, a figure which includes travel distances to each community.

RELATED: Three Langley communities included in 30-kilometre Canada Day parade route

This year’s Canada Day Celebration Parade be on display, as usual, through downtown Aldergrove on July 1.

The route will run along Fraser Highway, from its intersection with Old Yale Road, to 273 Street.

Parade dispersal will run south along 273rd Street, Robinson assures.

“So make sure to come out to Aldergrove this Canada Day to not only watch a great Parade but also show your support for expanding the route to include other communities of Langley,” he finished.

For the most up-to-date information- including maps, please visit www.CanadaParade.ca.

